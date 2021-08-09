Radford announces Alisa Tasler as new softball coach

RADFORD — Radford announced Alisa Tasler as the athletic department’s new softball coach on Monday.

Tasler had an overall record of 247-228 during a 10-year stint as the coach at Concord University. The team’s best season came in 2019 when it won a program-record 38 games and made the NCAA tournament. Concord won at least 30 games in five of her last six full seasons with the program.

“We are thrilled that Alisa Tasler is our new softball coach,” Radford athletic director Robert Lineburg said, in a statement. “She has done an excellent job as the head coach at Concord University leading that program to new heights. She has tremendous experience as a head coach and she has great passion for the game of softball. We are very excited about the future of Highlander Softball.”

The Oklahoma native’s resume included previous stops at Neosho Community College in Kansas and Pittsburgh State. In college, she was a two-sport standout (softball and basketball) at Northern Oklahoma College.

“I am very thankful for this opportunity,” said Tasler. “I would also like to give a special thank you to Robert Lineburg and all members of the hiring committee. I am very excited to get started with the new team this year, and I look forward to many successful years in the future!”