Radford men's basketball coach Darris Nichols issued an apology Friday for his drunken driving arrest earlier in the week.

"There is no excuse for driving under the influence and I accept full responsibility for my actions," he wrote Friday morning in a email to The Roanoke Times. "I am thankful to those who took the steps to ensure my safety and that of others and appreciate the professionalism exhibited by our law enforcement.

"I apologize to the entire Radford community — a community that has supported me and my family for decades. I am deeply troubled by the pain my actions have caused my family, Radford University, its administrators, students and alumni; I pray that the community and those affiliated with Radford University will accept my apology.

"There is no justification for my actions, but I pledge that my actions that evening will not define me going forward."

Nichols, 36, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence. According to court paperwork, Nichols had a 0.25% blood alcohol level — more than three times the legal limit for driving.

"In my position, I am expected to behave in a manner which properly sets good examples for young people to emulate; my actions Sunday evening fell well short of those expectations," he said in his apology statement Friday. "Leading young people is an honor and privilege that I cherish. I promise to dedicate myself to setting an example worthy of following."

Nichols has already missed one game in the wake of his arrest. He said Friday morning in a text message that no decision had yet been made on whether he will coach Radford in Saturday's regular-season finale against visiting Campbell or in next week’s Big South tournament.

The Radford High School graduate pleaded guilty Thursday in Radford General District Court and was convicted of intoxicated driving, first offense. The conviction is a misdemeanor.

Judge Erin DeHart imposed a $2,500 fine and suspended Nichols’ driver’s license for a year, although Nichols was granted a restricted license that will allow him to continue driving after he has an ignition interlock device installed in his car.

DeHart also sentenced Nichols to 180 days in jail, with the jail term to be suspended after he served two days. That translates to time served because the hours that Nichols was in the New River Valley Regional Jail after his arrest Sunday night give him credit for the two days.

Radford University had announced on the athletic department’s Twitter account Tuesday that it had named Nichols’ older brother and assistant coach Shane Nichols as the acting head coach. The tweet did not mention any decision on Darris Nichols’ job status but said the university was “evaluating the situation regarding our head men’s basketball coach.”

After Darris Nichols pleaded guilty, Radford athletic director Robert Lineburg told The Roanoke Times in a text message Thursday that "this remains a personnel issue and I have no further comment at this time."

With Shane Nichols at the helm of the Highlanders, Radford lost at High Point 69-64 on Wednesday night to fall to 17-13 overall and 11-6 in the Big South.

Darris Nichols’ DUI charge came late Sunday after police got a call about a seemingly intoxicated man coming to a home on Radford’s Wadsworth Street, near its intersection with Pershing Avenue. The man had left in a black SUV, the caller said.

According to an officer’s account filed with Nichols’ arrest paperwork, the officer spotted the SUV parked in the middle of the street with its engine running. Nichols was at the wheel and showed signs of being drunk. He refused field sobriety tests but was taken to a Breathalyzer where his blood alcohol limit was found to be more than three times the legal limit for driving, the officer wrote.

Nichols was booked into the New River Valley Regional Jail at 11:41 p.m. Sunday, according to jail records. He was released early Monday.

Nichols is in his second season at the helm of the Highlanders. The team has earned a first-round bye in the Big South tournament.