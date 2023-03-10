Darris Nichols will be coaching the Radford University men's basketball team in the College Basketball Invitational tournament next weekend.

But that won't be the first coaching he has done since his Feb. 19 drunken driving arrest.

Nichols helped out in Radford with the practices of an AAU girls basketball team of fifth- and sixth-graders during his suspension.

"[Friends who] I went to high school with, they called and they said, 'Can you come help us with our AAU practice? I think it would be good therapy for you, and you sharing your story with our kids, it'd also be good for them,’" Nichols, a Radford High School graduate, said Friday in a phone interview.

"That is what helped me move forward. Those little girls in that AAU program is what helped me push past my mistake.

"One of the little girls was like, 'Are you coming to my game Saturday?' And I was like, 'I don't know. It depends if I'm off suspension.’ She said, 'Suspension?' And I said, 'Yes, it's a long story. I'll tell you about it tomorrow at practice.'

"Being around the game, that's what kept me going."

Radford University announced Friday it has accepted a bid to the 15th annual CBI tournament — a 16-team, single-elimination event in Daytona Beach, Florida, for teams that do not make the NCAA Tournament or the NIT.

The Highlanders' first-round game on March 18 or March 19 will mark the first time Nichols has coached the Highlanders (19-14) since a Feb. 18 loss at Longwood.

"It means a lot. I've come a long way moving forward," he said.

"I'm human. Sometimes you're put on a pedestal because of what you do, not who you are. I made a huge mistake.

"I feel a lot of support from special people in the community and at the university. … The people that … know who I am as a person, they stood behind me and they continue to. I'm sure there's many people that try to question your character and I understand that, too. But it's more about questioning your decision-making."

He said he is a better person than he was before the arrest.

"It's helped me evaluate myself, evaluate what I have," he said. "Sometimes people don't share their scar. I have a scar, … the mistake."

Nichols, 36, was charged Feb. 19 with driving under the influence. He was booked into the New River Valley Regional Jail at 11:41 p.m. on Feb. 19, according to jail records. He was released early the next day.

According to court paperwork, he had a 0.25% blood alcohol level — more than three times the legal limit for driving.

What was he thinking?

"Obviously I wasn't thinking right," Nichols said.

Did the blood alcohol level make him wonder if he had a drinking problem?

"I do not have a drinking problem," he said.

Nichols addressed his players in a Feb. 20 team meeting.

"I was able to talk to them the Monday before I went on suspension to tell them exactly what happened," he said.

This weekend, he will get to address his team for the first time since that meeting.

"I'm transparent with my guys. I'm not hiding from what happened," he said. "I'm going to tell them the truth. I'm going to tell them what I've been battling. I'm going to tell them what I've been doing while I've been on suspension. I could've hid and been embarrassed, … but I'm coaching a little girls' AAU program right now.

"I tell them they're going to make mistakes, it's how you to respond to it. So I know they're looking to see how I respond to the mistake that I made."

The university never announced a suspension for Nichols. But it did name his older brother and assistant coach Shane Nichols as acting head coach in a Feb. 21 tweet.

Darris Nichols pleaded guilty Feb. 23 in Radford General District Court and was convicted of intoxicated driving, first offense. The conviction is a misdemeanor.

Judge Erin DeHart imposed a $2,500 fine and a suspended jail sentence. The judge granted him a restricted driver's license that requires him to have an ignition interlock device in his car in order to drive for the next year.

Shane Nichols went 2-2 as acting head coach, including a 1-1 showing in the Big South tournament last week. Darris Nichols resumed his full duties Monday, the day after the tournament concluded. Radford had announced last week the date of Darris Nichols' return.

Darris Nichols said he feels fortunate to still have his job.

Was he ever worried that he would lose his job?

"I never thought about that," he said. "I was concerned about my well-being."

The CBI will be held March 18-22. Radford previously played in the CBI in 2014 and 2015. The team will practice Sunday for the first time since the Big South tournament.

After playing in the CBI last year, UNC Asheville swept the Big South regular-season and tournament titles this year.

"We have a good core group of guys that can return," Nichols said, "and when you think of some of the teams that played in it last year and the success they're having this year — talking to [coach] Mike Morrell at UNC Asheville, he said it was a help for them."

The pairings will be announced Sunday night.