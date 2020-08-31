Radford coach Mike Jones mourns 'superhero' John Thompson

Thompson coached stars such as Patrick Ewing, Alonzo Mourning and Dikembe Mutombo.

"Georgetown University, the sport of basketball and the world has lost someone who I consider to be father figure, confidant and role model," said Ewing, now the coach at Georgetown. "He changed the world and helped shape the way we see it."

“The world has lost a revolutionary icon and a leader," Mourning said. "I have lost a father figure, lifelong coach and one of my greatest mentors. Coach Thompson saved my life."

Allen Iverson was also a Hoyas star under Thompson.

"Thanks for saving my life, Coach," Iverson tweeted Monday.

Thompson was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999.

“Our father was an inspiration to many and devoted his life to developing young people not simply on but, most importantly, off the basketball court. He is revered as a historic shepherd of the sport, dedicated to the welfare of his community above all else,” the statement from his family said Monday.

In 1982, Thompson did not take pride in becoming the first Black coach to take a team to the Final Four.