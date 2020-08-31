Radford coach Mike Jones mourns 'superhero' John Thompson

As a kid living in the Washington, D.C., area, Mike Jones used to root for the Georgetown teams of legendary men's basketball coach John Thompson.
Jones later followed in the footsteps of the influential Black coach and became a college basketball coach himself.
Thompson, who turned Georgetown into a powerhouse and who became the first Black coach to steer a team to the NCAA Division I men's basketball championship, has died at the age of 78. His family announced his death Monday.
"Growing up, … he was the first coach that I could see myself in," Jones, the men's basketball coach at Radford, said Monday in a phone interview. "You said, 'OK, he's a Black coach, I'm a Black man. He's doing it, maybe I can do it.’
"He definitely opened the possibility of being a coach in my mind.
"He was a hero. He was a superhero. … He stood up for things."
The 6-foot-10 Thompson was a giant figure in the game, both literally and figuratively.
"He was larger than life in a lot of ways," Jones said.
Thompson, who mostly recruited Black players to his predominantly white Jesuit university in Washington, won 596 games at Georgetown from 1972-99. He led Georgetown to six Big East tournament crowns, 20 NCAA Tournament appearances, three berths in the NCAA title game and the 1984 NCAA crown.
"It was really fun to follow that program," Jones said. "It was such a contrast to know what Georgetown University was and then to see that they had a Black coach, … pretty much an all-Black basketball team."
Jones, 55, moved with his family to Montgomery County, Maryland, in 1975. He was in high school when the Hoyas lost to Michael Jordan's North Carolina team in 1982. The day after that game, the Jones family left to visit Jones' grandmother in Louisiana.
"I remember being miserable the whole car ride," Jones said.
Jones played for Howard University in Washington, D.C., but continued to be a Georgetown fan.
Jones coached in the Washington, D.C., area in the 1990s, first as a junior varsity coach at Sidwell Friends School and then as a Howard assistant.
While on the Howard staff, Jones met Thompson for the first time.
"He commanded the room," Jones said.
Thompson was not afraid to speak out on issues. In 1989, he famously walked off the court before a game to protest an NCAA rule at the time.
Proposition 42 denied athletic scholarships to freshmen who did not meet certain academic requirements. Thompson was a stickler for academics, but he felt the rule was biased against underprivileged players. The NCAA wound up modifying the rule.
"People didn't even understand what that rule was all about when he walked out," Jones said. "I'll never forget the image of him walking across the court by himself.
"I respected him right from the beginning, but that really solidified my respect for him."
Thompson’s most daring move also came in 1989, when he summoned notorious drug kingpin Rayful Edmond III for a meeting. Thompson warned Edmond to stop associating with Georgetown players.
The polarizing Thompson sheltered his players with closed practices and tightly controlled media access. Combined with Thompson’s flashes of emotion and his players’ rough-and-tumble style of play, it wasn’t long before the words “Hoya Paranoia” came to epitomize Georgetown basketball.
"He was a vilified coach, but it didn't bother him," Jones said. "He kept doing what he had to do for his players.
"He protected those guys. He also … challenged them academically as well as athletically and socially."
He recorded a .715 winning percentage and had 26 players drafted by the NBA.
“He was one of a kind,” Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim, a fierce rival for many years in the Big East, said Monday. “He brought a presence to the game that nobody does, has. He was a great coach, but he was also a role model for a lot of coaches — white coaches and Black coaches.”
Thompson coached stars such as Patrick Ewing, Alonzo Mourning and Dikembe Mutombo.
"Georgetown University, the sport of basketball and the world has lost someone who I consider to be father figure, confidant and role model," said Ewing, now the coach at Georgetown. "He changed the world and helped shape the way we see it."
“The world has lost a revolutionary icon and a leader," Mourning said. "I have lost a father figure, lifelong coach and one of my greatest mentors. Coach Thompson saved my life."
Allen Iverson was also a Hoyas star under Thompson.
"Thanks for saving my life, Coach," Iverson tweeted Monday.
Thompson was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999.
“Our father was an inspiration to many and devoted his life to developing young people not simply on but, most importantly, off the basketball court. He is revered as a historic shepherd of the sport, dedicated to the welfare of his community above all else,” the statement from his family said Monday.
In 1982, Thompson did not take pride in becoming the first Black coach to take a team to the Final Four.
“I resent the hell out of that question if it implies I am the first Black coach competent enough to take a team to the Final Four,” Thompson said at a 1982 news conference. “Other Blacks have been denied the right in this country; coaches who have the ability. I don’t take any pride in being the first Black coach in the Final Four.”
As a player, Thompson led Providence to the first NCAA bid in school history. He played two seasons with the Boston Celtics, earning a pair of championship rings as a sparingly used backup to Bill Russell.
He became a TV and radio analyst after leaving coaching.
One of his sons, John Thompson III, coached the Hoyas from 2004 to 2017. Another son, ex-Ball State coach Ronny Thompson, is now a TV analyst.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
