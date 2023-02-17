RADFORD — The Radford men's basketball team would have moved back into a tie for first place in the Big South with a win Thursday night.

But the Highlanders came up short.

UNC Asheville beat Radford 63-54 at the Dedmon Center to keep sole possession of first place.

The Bulldogs (21-7, 13-2) have beaten Radford (17-11, 11-4) three straight times, including both meetings this season.

The Highlanders entered the game ranked eighth out of 10 Big South teams in scoring offense (67.2 ppg) during conference games. The Highlanders did not even to get close to that average in Thursday's game, which was televised by ESPNU.

“For us to get better, we have to separate our feelings from the truth,” Radford coach Darris Nichols said after the game.

“The mentality going into [the team's game at Longwood on] Saturday is we have to fix our problems. … Too many times as a team, you talk about issues in pressure situations and we have to address those."

Radford had a tough time scoring with its two big men, Justin Archer and Madiaw Niang, in the starting lineup.

“When we were scoring the ball really well … we were playing the same way, with two bigs,” Nichols said. “So I just think that your offense takes a hit when you're not making shots and tonight we didn't make shots.

“When you're not playing with a clear mind, you don’t make shots. So I think it was more mentality than the Xs and Os scheme of it. I think it showed in our body language too.”

Radford only shot 31.3% from the field, while UNC Asheville shot 47.9%.

This was the 18th time the Highlanders scored below their season average of 69.9 points this season.

Nichols said he did not like his team's effort.

“During the game we got too up and down. … Most of the game of basketball is played without the ball. So that’s 95% of the game,” Nichols said. “But when that 5% with the ball in your hand is not going well, it puts you on an emotional roller coaster. And we let that take over the game and I didn't like our effort in response to not making shots.”

Radford’s last lead was at 6-5. Drew Pember, who scored 19 points, knocked down a long 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs the lead.

The Highlanders entered Thursday leading the league in scoring defense (61.6 ppg) in Big South competition. But Pember was a crux in their defensive scheme.

“He was taking whatever we gave him,” Radford guard Bryan Antoine said. “If we try to front him, he would try to spin. If we try to double-team him, then he would just try to find somebody open. Pember’s a very smart and intelligent player.”

The Highlanders have three guards (Antoine, DaQuan Smith and Josiah Jeffers) in their starting lineup to help with scoring, but it limits their ability to switch on screens.

“We are challenging Drew Pember and he’s standing flat-footed and we are still trying to score on him. He had us walled up and we had a chance to kick it out and put them in more rotations,” Nichols said. “But we missed those opportunities, so that’s a credit to what they were doing.”

Tajion Jones scored 12 points and Alex Caldwell added 10 points for the Bulldogs.

Speedy point guard Caleb Burgess and Pember tried to force an offensive advantage with Burgess driving to the lane or Pember shooting at the 3-point line.

Burgess had 11 points and five assists for UNC Asheville. He used his swiftness to glide by defenders while running in the open court. Once he had Radford's Kenyon Giles or Jeffers on their heels, he turned speed into power.

Antoine led Radford in scoring with 13 points. He left the game near the end of the first half with a left knee injury but returned for the start of the second half.

“I thought I rolled my ankle, but for some reason, I felt a sharp pain in my shin. But it wasn't the bone, so it was kind of weird. So I talked to the trainer,” Antoine said. “He was touching it and touching it, but I didn't feel any pain. But whenever I tried to run, I felt pain.

“Even though it was kind of hurting, I felt like I shouldn't get taken out for this.”

Smith scored 11 points but was 4 of 15 from the field.

“They always want me to keep being aggressive, my coaches and my teammates,” Smith said. “So I tried to be aggressive and take good [shots].

“We got great looks and some, unfortunately, didn't fall.”