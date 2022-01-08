Radford falls to North Carolina A&T in tight Big South division clash

RADFORD — It couldn’t really be described as a college basketball clash for first place in the North Division of the Big South Conference since only North Carolina A&T and Radford had even played a league game by Saturday. The subsequent matinee had the feel of a late season nerve-wracker just the same.

The host Highlanders had the upset in sight when Josiah Jeffers grabbed the basketball after a scramble at the offensive end and fired a hasty 3-point jumper from the right wing that would have won the game.

The shot was wide left. Jeffers was on his knees, his eyes inches from the floor as the Aggies celebrated loudly their 73-72 victory.

That left Radford at 5-9, 1-1 in the league and A&T alone in first place in the Division for now at 7-9, 2-0.

“When I saw two seconds and Dra [Dravon Mangum] and I was calling for it to get the best shot possible,” said Jeffers, who already had a pair of triples.

The sequence unwound starting with a shot by Radford guard Bryan Hart.

“They were in a zone and we ran our zone offense and we tried to get B-Hart a shot and it was a good look but missed it,” Jeffers said.

Lewis Djonkam snatched the rebound in the confusion and unloaded it to Mangum, who made quick work of firing it to Jeffers.

“Dra made the best possible play by getting me the ball,” Jeffers said. “It was the shot we wanted.”

On the other side was a highly relieved A&T coach Will Jones.

“I told my team that right now with this pandemic, every game is important,” he said. “It’s true even more so now because we don’t know when we’re next going to have the chance to play.”

The Aggies were outstanding offensively for the most part, shooting 56.8% (25 of 44) from the floor including 10 for 26 from distance. A&T was likewise a strong 18 of 21 from the foul line including 12 of 14 in the second half. Marcus Watson was 6 for 7 at the stripe en route to a team-high 18 points.

Demetric Horton added 13 points for the winners and David Beatty 12 more.

“The whole mentality we brought to this game was the team that got to the ball the most was going to win the game,” Radford first-year coach Darris Nichols said. “I think [A&T] did that well in the first half and in the second we responded.”

It was a spectator’s game from the standpoint of intense play on the floor throughout. Radford stayed in the game with its 3-point shooting, by winning the backboards 28-27 with 13 offensive rebounds, and playing enough defense to force 15 turnovers.

“That’s more than is ever going to be acceptable to me,” said Jones, whose team averaged 13.3 giveaways through 15 games.

All through the first half with the Aggies packed around the basket daring the smaller Highlanders to fire away from the perimeter, Radford had little choice but to jack it, which it seemed their marksmen did with nearly every possession.

By intermission, 17 3-point Highlander hopes had been launched. The 6-foot-8 Mangum and Hart were the most aggressive in that regard hoisting four each, the big man sinking three and Hart a pair as they teamed for 16 points.

By the end of the initial 20 minutes Radford stood a respectable 7 for 17 from beyond the arc, with Ta’Rion Joseph and Jeffers adding a make each to the barrage. Jeffers finished with 18 points and Mangum 17, with 12 of that coming from afar.

“Shooting 3s is pretty much what I do best,” Mangum said. “I was taking the looks I got from my teammates.”

At the other end of the floor, A&T hurt itself more than Radford’s defense did. Between the Aggies nine turnovers and the Highlanders’ 21 points worth of triples, that’s how the home team made it a modest 36-31 deficit by the break after trailing by as many as a dozen with a little more than 3 minutes to play.

Illustrating how much trouble Radford was having defending the deep Aggies, nine of them scored and collectively they made a crisp 14 of their first 23 shots. Watson led the early attack with nine points.

NC A&T (7-9)

Smith 3-3 3-3 9, Watson 6-11 6-7 18, Whatley 3-5 0-0 6, Beatty 2-6 7-9 12, Horton 5-7 0-0 13, Filmore 3-3 0-0 6, Langley 1-2 0-0 3, Jackson 1-3 0-0 2, Maye 1-4 0-0 2, Robinson 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 25-44 18-21 73.

RADFORD (5-9)

Mangum 5-11 3-3 17, Djonkam 2-2 0-0 4, Hart 2-7 5-7 11, Jeffers 4-10 8-10 18, Williams 3-8 0-0 7, C.Walker 1-3 0-0 2, Jules 3-4 2-6 8, Lipscomb 0-1 0-0 0, McNeil 1-2 0-0 2, Joseph 1-2 0-0 3, Jones 0-1 0-0 0, Stapleton 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 22-51 18-26 72.

Halftime—NC A&T 36-31. 3-Point Goals—NC A&T 5-11 (Horton 3-4, Beatty 1-1, Langley 1-2, Whatley 0-1, Watson 0-3), Radford 10-26 (Mangum 4-7, Jeffers 2-5, Hart 2-6, Joseph 1-2, Williams 1-5, Jones 0-1). Fouled Out_Smith. Rebounds—NC A&T 26 (Watson 9), Radford 21 (Jules 6). Assists—NC A&T 7 (Filmore, Robinson 2), Radford 15 (Jeffers 5). Total Fouls—NC A&T 20, Radford 18. A—910 (3,205).