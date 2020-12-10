Radford-Georgia women's basketball game canceled because of COVID-19

The Radford women's basketball game at Georgia on Saturday has been canceled because of the positive COVID-19 test in the Radford program, the schools announced Thursday.

This was the second Radford game this week to be canceled. Radford announced Monday it was pausing activities because of a positive COVID-19 test and canceled Wednesday's home game with William and Mary.

This is the second time this season that Radford (0-2) has had COVID-19 issues. Radford announced Nov. 27 it was pausing activities because of a positive case and canceled a Nov. 29 game at North Carolina State.

The Highlanders returned to action last weekend at Marshall.

