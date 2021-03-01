Radford gets back on track in Big South with win in tournament quarterfinals over Hampton

Radford’s season came to a disappointing end in last year’s Big South tournament when it was upended on its home court by Hampton.
The Highlanders (15-11, 12-6 Big South) avenged that loss with a 67-52 win at the Dedmon Center on Monday night and completed a season sweep of the Pirates to advance to the conference semifinals for a fifth straight year.
Radford never trailed as it ended a four-game conference losing streak.
“This is a big win for us…” Radford forward Shaquan Jules said. “People know we are a young team. We lost four or five seniors, we got a bunch of transfers and our guards are freshmen. Hitting adversity and dropping those four games got us down a little bit, but his win was pretty big for our morale.”
Radford slowly increased its lead early in the second half as Hampton (11-14, 10-9) went more than six minutes without a field goal. Jules threw down a thunderous one-handed dunk to give the Highlanders its first double-digit lead at 43-33 with 12:30 to go in the game.
The lead ballooned to 21 points after Radford hit 3-pointers on three straight possessions — Dravon Mangum hit two of them and Xavier Liscomb hit the other — with less than seven minutes to go in the game.
Radford’s smothering defense kept Hampton from finding its shooting touch. The Pirates shot 33.3% on the night and 16.7% from 3-point range (4 of 24).
The Big South’s leading scorer Davion Warren had a game-high 22 points, but shot 6 of 19 (1 of 10 from 3-point range) from the field. Warren came into the game ranked No. 4 in the conference with a 46.2% shooting percentage.
“Our defense was good the entire game,” Radford coach Mike Jones said. “We made it difficult on them. We didn’t give them any free looks for the most part everything was contested and consequently we were able to hold them to a low percentage from both two and from three and that really made the difference in us winning the game tonight.”
Radford jumped out to an 11-2 lead to start the game with the Highlanders scoring a pair of baskets of turnovers.
Hampton battled back to get within one possession multiple times in the first half, but weren’t able to take the lead. The Pirates had a pair of starters — point guard Russell Dean and forward Dajour Dickens — get into early foul trouble. They spent most of the final 10 minutes of the half on the bench.
Warren kept the game close with a game-high 14 in the half.
Radford’s success in the paint during the first half kept them in front. The Highlanders outscored Hampton in the paint 24-6 in the half. Forwards Lewis Djonkam and Jules each scored 10 points and Jules added eight rebounds off the bench.
Jules put the Highlanders up 35-29 going into halftime with a two-handed slam. Fah’Mir Ali drew multiple defenders on a drive to the basket and dumped it off to Jules as he cut to the basket. Jules ended up leading Radford with 15 points and 10 rebounds.
“We thought we would have an advantage in the paint, we did in the first couple of games, and we told the guys if they’re intentional about it they can really set the tone in there and those guys did,” Jones said.
Radford will host Campbell on Thursday night with the time to be determined. No. 3 Campbell beat Gardner-Webb 63-57 in the quarterfinals on Monday. The Highlanders swept their season series over Campbell, which included a memorable 97-91 win in three overtimes.
In action on the other side of the bracket, the tournament’s No. 1 seed Winthrop beat High Point 83-54 and Longwood beat UNC Asheville 77-61.