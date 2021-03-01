Radford gets back on track in Big South with win in tournament quarterfinals over Hampton

The Big South’s leading scorer Davion Warren had a game-high 22 points, but shot 6 of 19 (1 of 10 from 3-point range) from the field. Warren came into the game ranked No. 4 in the conference with a 46.2% shooting percentage.

“Our defense was good the entire game,” Radford coach Mike Jones said. “We made it difficult on them. We didn’t give them any free looks for the most part everything was contested and consequently we were able to hold them to a low percentage from both two and from three and that really made the difference in us winning the game tonight.”

Radford jumped out to an 11-2 lead to start the game with the Highlanders scoring a pair of baskets of turnovers.

Hampton battled back to get within one possession multiple times in the first half, but weren’t able to take the lead. The Pirates had a pair of starters — point guard Russell Dean and forward Dajour Dickens — get into early foul trouble. They spent most of the final 10 minutes of the half on the bench.

Warren kept the game close with a game-high 14 in the half.