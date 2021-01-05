Radford grad transfer Carlik Jones surprising himself at Louisville

Carlik Jones has surprised himself.
The Radford graduate transfer has made a successful leap from the Big South to the ACC, shining for his new basketball team just like he used to for the Highlanders.
The point guard leads Louisville in scoring, assists and minutes and ranks second on the squad in rebounding.
"It's definitely amazing," Jones said Tuesday in a phone interview. "When I entered the [transfer] portal, it was just me wanting to show the world that I could play in one of the best conferences in college basketball. To be able to come over here and show the world what I could do, … it's huge. It lets them know that I'm a gamer and I belong."
He said he is "a tad bit surprised" at how well he has done this season.
"I'm doing what I thought I was capable of, but … I've actually seen with my own two eyes guys who've left mid-majors to go to big conferences and it didn't end well for them," he said.
The Cardinals (7-1, 2-0) will host No. 19 Virginia Tech (8-1, 2-0) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
"I'm kind of excited," Jones said. "It's like a rematch for me. I played against them my freshman year and lost."
Jones ranks ninth in the ACC in scoring (16.4 ppg) and is tied for first in assists (5.1 apg). He ranks second in the league in both minutes (36.9 mpg) and assist-turnover ratio and ranks 16th in rebounding (6.6 rpg).
"He generates a lot of offense for our team, whether he's scoring or whether he's setting a guy up," Cardinals coach Chris Mack said. "He's done a really good job of orchestrating and running [the offense]. He's a very high-IQ player."
Jones, who was named the Big South player of the year last season, announced in April that he had decided to join Louisville. He was rated the No. 1 graduate transfer in the nation by ESPN.
In his second game with the Cardinals, Jones had 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists in a win over Seton Hall.
Louisville lost the one game Jones missed.
The 6-foot-1, 185-pound Jones did not play against Wisconsin on Dec. 19 because he had tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 6.
Jones said being in quarantine was rough because he wasn't able to work out.
His quarantine ended Dec. 17, but he could not play against Wisconsin because he was not yet out of the ACC's COVID-19 protocols, such as cardiac exams.
He returned to practice on Dec. 20. He had 11 points and six assists in a Dec. 22 win at Pittsburgh.
"I was a little winded, but I was able to contribute," he said.
Jones scored 20 points in a Dec. 26 win over Kentucky.
"To be able to play in that rivalry, … was definitely a great feeling," he said.
Jones had 15 points, nine rebounds and six assists in last weekend's win at Boston College.
"He's a great player," Tech coach Mike Young said. "He makes all the right plays.
"There's not a selfish bone in his body."
But Mack said Jones is still "getting over having … sat out for an extended period of time."
"He hasn't shot the ball as well we know he's capable of," Mack said.
As a redshirt freshman, Jones sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Radford a win over Liberty in the 2018 Big South final. The victory put Radford in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in nine years. He was named the Big South freshman of the year that season.
He made the All-Big South first team as a third-year sophomore, when he helped Radford win a share of the Big South regular-season title.
Jones averaged 20.0 points, 5.1 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Big South regular-season champion Highlanders last year. He was the only player in the nation last year to average at least 20.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists. He became the second player in Big South history with at least 1,500 career points, 450 career rebounds and 450 career assists.
"I came into Radford at age 18, a young freshman who knew the game, … but I didn't know everything," Jones said. "Those guys over there [on the Radford staff] taught me a lot on the floor and off the floor. I've brought it over here and used what they taught me."
Jones picked Louisville over Gonzaga, Michigan State, West Virginia, Texas Tech and others. He also considered returning to Radford.
It was a big difference from when Jones was in high school and his offers came from Radford, Buffalo, Bowling Green and Eastern Kentucky.
He chose the Cardinals because he is from Cincinnati, which is less than two hours from Louisville.
Mack said he had a pretty good feeling that Jones would be this impactful. Mack's friend Pat Kelsey, the coach of Big South member Winthrop, had told Mack about Jones' game.
And then Mack got to see Jones for himself.
"It didn't take long when Carlik got here over the summer to realize the type of player that he is," Mack said.
Jones, who arrived at Louisville in June, was chosen by his new teammates as a co-captain in October.
"At Radford I was a leader, but … now I have to lead guys who … didn't really fully know me like that," Jones said.
"As he's growing into the role and growing relationships on the team, I think he'll continue to get better and better in that regard," Mack said.
As well as things are going for him at Louisville, Jones does miss his Radford days.
"I even still talk to regular [RU] students," he said. "I miss the people there. I miss the coaches, I miss the teammates and everyone I had encounters with."