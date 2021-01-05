Radford grad transfer Carlik Jones surprising himself at Louisville

Carlik Jones has surprised himself.

The Radford graduate transfer has made a successful leap from the Big South to the ACC, shining for his new basketball team just like he used to for the Highlanders.

The point guard leads Louisville in scoring, assists and minutes and ranks second on the squad in rebounding.

"It's definitely amazing," Jones said Tuesday in a phone interview. "When I entered the [transfer] portal, it was just me wanting to show the world that I could play in one of the best conferences in college basketball. To be able to come over here and show the world what I could do, … it's huge. It lets them know that I'm a gamer and I belong."

He said he is "a tad bit surprised" at how well he has done this season.

"I'm doing what I thought I was capable of, but … I've actually seen with my own two eyes guys who've left mid-majors to go to big conferences and it didn't end well for them," he said.

The Cardinals (7-1, 2-0) will host No. 19 Virginia Tech (8-1, 2-0) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"I'm kind of excited," Jones said. "It's like a rematch for me. I played against them my freshman year and lost."