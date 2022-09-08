Radford High grad Connor Lytton excited to be heading back to NRV as Boston College's kicker

Connor Lytton used to kick for Radford High School.

Now he's heading back to the New River Valley to kick on a much bigger stage — Lane Stadium.

The sophomore is in his second season as the starting place-kicker for Boston College, which will visit Virginia Tech at 8 p.m. Saturday.

"Being 10 minutes away from there, it's going to bring back some memories [of] going to those games," Lytton said in a phone interview this week. "Getting to play in [Lane] is going to be great.

"That was always the dream growing up, so excited to actually be doing it."

Lytton used to attend games at Lane Stadium with his family, but the family ties to Lane don't end there. His father, Howard Lytton, sold drinks and peanuts in the Lane Stadium stands when Howard was a Radford High School student.

About 20 family members, friends, former coaches and ex-teammates will be in the stands Saturday to cheer on Lytton.

"It's going to be fun," Lytton said.

"We're excited," his father said. "You'll see some Lytton shirts out there."

Don't expect Lytton to succumb to any extra pressure Saturday as he prepares to kick a field goal or extra point.

"I actually kind of like the pressure. I actually kick better when there's pressure," he said. "I don't really think about it too much. I just use my fundamentals and just go through the process. I'm already thinking that I'm going to make it, so I don't really feel too much pressure."

He has always been that way.

"He's an ice man. He can handle stress very well," his father said. "He's not normal."

Lytton made 11 of his 12 field-goal attempts as a BC freshman last year. He also made all 25 of his extra-point kicks.

"I felt ready," he said. "I've been doing it for just about 12 years now. I've been grinding and working towards this, so it came pretty easy."

Lytton began playing soccer when he was 4 years old. But his father wanted him to try other sports as well, so he gave football a shot when he was in the fourth or fifth grade.

He was a lineman. He didn't like it.

His coach asked him if he wanted to try out for kicker because of Lytton's soccer background.

"I was the only one that could actually kick decently," he said.

"He was just a natural at it — smooth, focused," his father said.

Lytton eventually began going to kicking camps. He traveled to other states so he could learn from kicking coaches.

"Going to every coach possible we could find so he could work on his craft," his father said.

When Lytton was in seventh or eighth grade, he began going to college camps so he could be eyed by college coaches.

He is not the only athlete in his family.

His sister, Kaitlyn, is a freshman on the Radford University women's lacrosse team. She graduated from Auburn High School. The Lytton family has a Christiansburg mailing address but lives in the area for the Auburn school district.

Connor Lytton never attended Auburn High School, though.

"I wanted him to be in the black and gold [of Radford]," Lytton's father said.

Lytton was on the Radford High boys soccer team as a ninth-grader but gave up that sport after that season to focus on football.

He earned All-Timesland second-team honors as a sophomore in 2018 and as a junior in 2019. He made 12 field goals in 2018, helping the Bobcats reach the Class 2 state semifinals. He kicked eight field goals in 2019, including a 48-yarder. He also served as Radford's punter.

He and his father took a road trip to visit colleges in March 2020, just before the coronavirus pandemic shut down college campuses. They visited BC, Virginia, West Virginia, Rutgers, Connecticut and Lafayette. On his BC visit, Lytton got to meet what was then a new BC coaching staff and attended a practice.

A few days after receiving a scholarship offer from BC, Lytton verbally committed to the Eagles in April 2020.

Lytton also talked with Virginia Tech, Mississippi, Appalachian State and a few other schools. But he said BC was his lone scholarship offer.

He was rated the No. 4 kicker in the nation in the graduating class of 2021 in the 247sports website's final composite rankings for that class.

Lytton was not BC's starting place-kicker for the team's first two games last season, but he took over the job for the third game and has held it ever since.

"He has a really nice form," BC special teams coach Matt Thurin said. "He hits a straight ball. The ball comes off his foot the right way. He's very consistent.

"Consistency's important. There's a lot of guys in the country that have a strong leg, but they don't know where the ball's going sometimes. He is one that had both."

In his college debut, Lytton made all four of his extra-point kicks in a Game 3 win over Temple.

He got his first chance to kick a field goal in BC's fourth game. It was no easy task — a 49-yarder — but he delivered. He wound up making two field goals and five extra-point kicks in the overtime win over Missouri.

"I wasn't really thinking much at all [on the 49-yarder]. Just letting the form take over and the muscle memory of doing it for all these years," he said.

"Nothing fazes him," BC coach Jeff Hafley said at ACC football media day in July. "That's a position where you could get a recruit who's got a strong leg, makes all the kicks, but how mentally ready is he going to be? He was ready."

Other highlights of Lytton's 2021 season included a 44-yard field goal against Florida State and two field goals in what he termed an "electric" Saturday night game at Clemson.

"No matter if he made the field goal or he misses the field goal, he's a quiet, confident kid," Thurin said. "He doesn't show a ton of emotions. He's very even keeled.

"It helps him in pressure situations. … He's the same guy on every kick."

Lytton is not the only graduate of a Timesland high school who is now a starting place-kicker at the FBS or FCS level. Blacksburg graduate Camden Wise is the No. 1 place-kicker at James Madison, while Lord Botetourt graduate Jerry Rice has that job at VMI.

In last weekend's 22-21 season-opening loss to Rutgers, Lytton made all three of his extra-point kicks. He missed his lone field-goal attempt, a 44-yarder in the second quarter.

And now he's heading for a game at Virginia Tech. The school never offered him a scholarship, but Lytton feels no extra incentive to perform well Saturday.

"I had that little grudge last season [when BC played the Hokies], … but I think it's kind of worn off now," he said. "Happy to be where I'm at."