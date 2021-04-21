Radford hires Darris Nichols as men's basketball coach

Last summer, Nichols was ranked No. 18 on ESPN’s list of the top 40 Division I head men’s basketball coaches and assistants under the age of 40.

Also last summer, Stadium’s Jeff Goodman rated Nichols the No. 2 assistant in the Southeastern Conference, based on a poll of SEC coaches.

Nichols’ older brother and fellow Radford High grad, Shane, is an assistant at Murray State.

Darris Nichols was at Florida for six seasons.

“I look up to Coach Nichols,” then-Florida guard Tre Mann said last month. “He holds everything together. I told him that a couple days ago.

“A lot of the players go talk to him when they look for advice and things like that, especially me.”

As Radford High School’s point guard, Nichols led the Bobcats to four appearances in the Group A tournament.

He then enjoyed postseason success as a floor general for West Virginia.

The Mountaineers made the Elite Eight of the NCAAs when Nichols was a freshman and reached the Sweet 16 when he was a sophomore and senior. He was also part of an NIT championship team as a junior.

He played for John Beilein and Bob Huggins at WVU.