Radford jersey retirement a 'blessing' for Javonte Green of Chicago Bulls

“Coming from a small town, coming to a mid-major, … you can’t get your [NBA] hopes up. … I just worked hard. I’m just blessed to be in the position I am [in].”

The 6-foot-5 Green is now in his third NBA season.

“Everybody’s road to success is different,” he said. “I just kept my head down, kept knocking down doors until that one [NBA] door just came open. That was my mentality, just to stick with it, just to try to get better each year.

“I didn’t accept ‘no’ for an answer.”

Green’s parents, sisters and grandmothers were on hand for the ceremony. Some of his former Radford teammates and coaches attended as well, including Jones, who now steers UNC Greensboro.

Green was a 2011 graduate of Brunswick High School, where he played for former Virginia star Bryant Stith.

Jones, a former VCU assistant, was hired by Radford on June 15, 2011. Green, who had yet to receive a Division I scholarship offer, took an unofficial visit to Radford 15 days later and committed the following day.

“Definitely a good start to my tenure as a head coach, to get a guy like him,” Jones said in an interview before the ceremony.