Radford jersey retirement a 'blessing' for Javonte Green of Chicago Bulls

RADFORD — Javonte Green’s lone Division I scholarship offer came from Radford.
After a stellar Radford career, he was not chosen in the NBA Draft.
But after playing overseas for four seasons, Green made his NBA debut with the Boston Celtics in 2019. Green, the only ex-Highlander who has ever made an NBA regular-season roster, is now a guard/forward for the Chicago Bulls.
Radford saluted Green’s rise Sunday, retiring Green’s No. 2 Radford jersey in a halftime ceremony during the Highlanders’ game with Eastern Kentucky.
“It hasn’t hit me yet, how major it is,” Green, 28, said Sunday in a pregame interview. “Me playing hard was repaying them for giving me a scholarship. Then they acknowledge how much work I put in by retiring my jersey, so it’s a huge blessing. I’m very excited.”
The interview took place in the Dedmon Center room where Green used to attend study-hall sessions. He joked that he had vowed never to step foot in that room again.
But Green does have fond memories of Radford, especially of playing for former Highlanders coach Mike Jones.
“If you’re playing hard for Mike Jones, you can play,” he said. “It shaped me because that’s what I’m doing in the NBA, just playing hard for my teammates.
“Coming from a small town, coming to a mid-major, … you can’t get your [NBA] hopes up. … I just worked hard. I’m just blessed to be in the position I am [in].”
The 6-foot-5 Green is now in his third NBA season.
“Everybody’s road to success is different,” he said. “I just kept my head down, kept knocking down doors until that one [NBA] door just came open. That was my mentality, just to stick with it, just to try to get better each year.
“I didn’t accept ‘no’ for an answer.”
Green’s parents, sisters and grandmothers were on hand for the ceremony. Some of his former Radford teammates and coaches attended as well, including Jones, who now steers UNC Greensboro.
Green was a 2011 graduate of Brunswick High School, where he played for former Virginia star Bryant Stith.
Jones, a former VCU assistant, was hired by Radford on June 15, 2011. Green, who had yet to receive a Division I scholarship offer, took an unofficial visit to Radford 15 days later and committed the following day.
“Definitely a good start to my tenure as a head coach, to get a guy like him,” Jones said in an interview before the ceremony.
Jones had brought some Brunswick game film with him from VCU to Radford. About a week after he got the job, Jones watched the film.
“We were amazed at his athleticism,” Jones said. “We kind of figured that because he played four sports in high school, if he concentrated on one, he might get pretty good.”
Stith recommended Green to Jones.
“A lot of thanks goes to Bryant Stith, who I had complete faith in because of the remarkable career he had,” Jones said. “He said, ‘You’ll never regret taking him, not one day.’”
Green played for Radford from 2011-15. He was a two-time All-Big South first-team pick and was named the league’s defensive player of the year as a senior.
He ranks second in RU history in both career points (1,911) and rebounds (1,064). He holds the RU career records for steals (243) and games played (133).
“He never missed a practice,” Jones said. “That’s something that established the tough culture of our program.”
After graduating from Radford, Green played professionally in Spain, Italy and Germany.
Green made Boston’s season-opening roster in the fall of 2019. He had earned a spot in Boston’s preseason camp after playing well for the Celtics in the Las Vegas Summer League that year.
He averaged 3.4 points and 9.7 minutes in the 2019-20 season.
Green was shipped from Boston to Chicago as part of a three-team trade in March. He averaged 3.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 11.6 minutes in 41 games with Boston and Chicago combined last season.
This season, Green is averaging 5.5 points. 4.2 rebounds and 19.5 minutes in 21 games for the Bulls (13-8).
“I still sit around and just be like, ‘Wow, I’m in the NBA!’” he said. “My hard work really paid off.
“That makes me go harder, because the work’s not done.”
He made his 10th start of the season Saturday. That’s more starts than he had his first two NBA seasons combined (four).
“Starting with … four very good players, your role is not really hard — just do all the little things that they’re not doing — just being a pest on offense and defense, just bringing the energy,” he said.
During Sunday’s ceremony, a banner with Green’s name, photo and RU jersey number was raised to the Dedmon Center rafters.
Green returned the favor in the ceremony. Jones, Radford athletic director Robert Lineburg, Radford trainer and associate athletic director Chad Hyatt, Radford-turned-VCU assistant coach J.D. Byers and former Radford associate athletic director and current Virginia Tech men’s basketball chief of staff Stephanie Ballein each received a framed No. 24 Bulls jersey from Green.