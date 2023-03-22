DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Brice Williams had 14 points and 11 rebounds to lead the third-seeded Charlotte men's basketball team to a 63-56 win over seventh-seeded Radford in a College Basketball Invitational semifinal Tuesday night.

Radford finished with a 21-15 record.

Conference USA member Charlotte (21-14), steered by former Virginia assistant Ron Sanchez, trailed 36-34 with 13:36 to go. But the 49ers went on a 12-0 run to grab a 46-36 lead with 9:05 remaining. Williams had two dunks and six points in the run. The 49ers led the rest of the way.

Lu'Cye Patterson had 13 points for Charlotte, while Isaiah Folkes added 11 points.

Bryan Antoine scored 19 points for Radford. Josiah Jeffers tallied 12 points and DaQuan Smith added 11 points.

Radford was just 2 of 13 from 3-point range.

The game did not start till almost 10 p.m. Tuesday because Eastern Kentucky needed two overtimes to beat Southern Utah 108-106 in the first game of the semifinal doubleheader.