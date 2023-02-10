RADFORD — It was not a good time for the Radford men's basketball team to lose its edge.

The Highlanders fizzled on national television Thursday night as their nine-game winning streak came to an end.

Gardner-Webb led the entire second half in a 61-48 win over Radford at the Dedmon Center.

"These last nine games, … we played with more edge than we did today," Radford coach Darris Nichols said after the loss. "They came out and they brought it to us. We responded a few times but I just thought overall they were way more physical than we were."

But the Highlanders (16-10, 10-3 Big South) were a hot team playing in a home game that was being televised by ESPNU. Why did they not have enough of an edge?

"I don't know. … You're dealing with college guys," Nichols said. "The other team, they had edge. … We just didn't have enough.

"I don't think that you create an edge mentally by the crowd being there. That may help you get up for some games, … but I just thought they came in and they were a lot more physical than we were."

Radford lost for the first time since Jan. 4.

"Sometimes you just kind of let up and let off the gas," Nichols said. "Over that span of winning those games, we were in some close ones and I kept telling them, 'OK, all right, we've got to clean a lot of this stuff up or somebody's going to get us.’"

And that somebody was Gardner-Webb.

The Runnin' Bulldogs (14-11, 9-4), who won their sixth straight game, held Radford to its lowest points total of the season.

"They had a lot of active hands. They were very energized," said Josiah Jeffers, who had nine points for Radford. "But we've got to figure out something else when the ball's not falling. … We weren't making shots, obviously, so [it's about] figuring out other ways to be more productive on the offensive end."

Radford turned the ball over 14 times and shot just 32.2% from the field, including 18.8% from 3-point range (3 of 16).

"We had some open looks. … We didn't make any," Nichols said. "Their defense forced a lot of turnovers. I just think we weren't as disciplined with the ball as we've been."

Bryan Antoine had 16 points, but he was the only Highlander to score in double figures.

Radford freshman Kenyon Giles entered the game averaging 9.9 points but scored just two points Thursday. He was 1 of 11 from the field, including 0 of 5 from 3-point range.

"He had a few good looks," Nichols said. "He was missing open shots."

Radford guard DaQuan Smith entered the game averaging a team-best 13.7 points but had just seven points Thursday. He was 2 of 8 from the field, including 1 of 4 from 3-point range.

"They were trying to … not let him come off screens," Nichols said. "We didn't do a good job screening, either, but they made an effort to not get him any open looks off those screens."

Radford has been a stingy team in league play this season. But Gardner-Webb shot 61.1% from the field in the second half.

"I didn't think we guarded to the level that we need to guard," Nichols said. "It's very surprising. It's disturbing because that's who we usually are. For whatever reason, that's not who we were tonight."

"We weren't as together, as locked into the scout, in the second half," Antoine said.

Leading 26-25 early in the second half, Gardner-Webb went on a 16-0 run to extend the lead to 42-25 with 12:39 to go.

"[The problem was] our energy and us not playing together as well as we usually do — sharing the ball, talking, just being together as a team," Jeffers said of the 16-0 run. "We weren't that tonight."

"A lot of times when shots don't fall, the defensive intensity and the effort goes down," Nichols said. "So we've got to do a better job [of], even if we're not making shots, playing with the same kind of energy that we need to win games."

The second-place Highlanders will be back on ESPNU when they host first-place UNC Asheville next Thursday night.

But first they face a quick turnaround for Saturday's visit to Charleston Southern.

"I'm not really concerned about next week. I'm worried about who's going to bed on time and doing all the right stuff to potentially win the game Saturday," Nichols said.