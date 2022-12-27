Radford men enter Big South play on four-game skid

The Radford men's basketball team is on a four-game losing streak.

But now it's time for Big South play. So the Highlanders hope to put that skid behind them.

"We're in conference play. And I told the guys, 'We're not thinking about a four-game losing streak because that was so long ago,’" Radford coach Darris Nichols said Tuesday in a phone interview. "Once you get into conference play, it's time to go. For us, it's, 'How do we continue to get better?’ For us, it's free throws, defending and defensive rebounding."

The Highlanders (6-7) will open Big South play with a visit to UNC Asheville on Thursday.

It will be Radford's fifth straight road game. The Highlanders have lost the previous four — at VMI, at VCU, at Eastern Kentucky and at Kansas State. Radford has been idle since the Dec. 21 loss at Kansas State.

All four of those losses were by single digits.

"I just want the team to max out. I don't know what that looks like," said Nichols, a Radford High School graduate who is in his second season at the helm of the Highlanders. "We have a long ways to go."

There was a jelling process in nonleague play. Eight of the team's top 10 scorers are newcomers, including six transfers and two freshmen.

"It's [about] continuing to understand roles and identities and who's supposed to do what at what time and accepting that," Nichols said. "Over the course of … conference play, teams that accept roles and embrace them are the teams that usually do a good job."

Radford has five players averaging between 8.2 points and 12.8 points. Nine players are averaging between 12.4 minutes and 28.5 minutes.

"The character of our guys … and their unselfishness I think is really good, especially in this day and age when you get in a bunch of guys from the transfer portal who are looking for more opportunity. You would think that you wouldn't have as much team cohesiveness as we have," Nichols said. "I'm proud of that."

The team's top four scorers are guards.

"We have really good guard play, and I think when you have good guard play, you have a chance every game," Nichols said.

Freshman guard Kenyon Giles is averaging a team-high 12.8 points. Giles, who scored 20 points in the loss at Kansas State, was named the Big South freshman of the week on Tuesday for the fourth time.

"His consistency as a freshman is probably one of the best I've seen in terms of work [ethic] and coachability," Nichols said. "Sometimes as a freshman, the season can get long. [But] he loves to play, he loves to compete. He comes in with that same mindset every day. That's hard to do as a senior — for him to be able to do it as a freshman, that's what I'm excited about."

Guard DaQuan Smith, a Murray State transfer, averages 11.2 points.

"The biggest challenge for him is not settling for so many jump shots," Nichols said. "He has the ability to get to the rim when he wants to."

Guard Bryan Antoine, a Villanova transfer, averages 9.9 points.

"We want him to be more aggressive," Nichols said. "I'm talking playmaking. The play you make, is it the right play? Is it you getting to the paint and then kicking out? I just want him to be more of a playmaker instead of a catch-and-shoot guy."

Guard Josiah Jeffers averages 9.5 points.

Can the Highlanders make a splash in league play?

"We have the talent to do it. But … it takes more than just talent," Nichols said. "We say that to our guys every day. We have that piece of it. The other part is [to] just put it all together.

"Rebounding, foul discipline late in the game and making free throws. If we do those three things, we can make a big jump in conference play."

Radford ranks fifth in the Big South in free-throw percentage (67.2%) and eighth in rebounding margin.

"The last four minutes of the game, teams are getting offensive rebounds and easy layups," Nichols said. "Late in the game, they're getting too many and-ones and they're getting too many layups after the offensive rebound. It's something we've got to clean up."

There have been signs of promise in nonleague play, such as in a Dec. 4 home win over Atlantic 10 member George Washington and in last month's 79-76 loss at Notre Dame.

"Those games, we limited turnovers," Nichols said. "That's a big jump from last year to this year, is that we're doing a better job of valuing the ball.

"Towards the end, when it mattered, we executed plays and we made free throws. … The last few games, we haven't done a great job [making free throws]."

Radford ranks second in the Big South in scoring defense (66.8 ppg), but Nichols is not satisfied.

"The defense is not where I want it to be," he said. "If our defense is even better, we can get out in transition and score more."

Nichols contracted COVID-19 during the team's holiday break — the first time he has gotten COVID-19 since the spring of 2021, when he was a Florida assistant. He expects to coach Thursday's game, though.

"This one hit me hard," he said. "It's a blessing. It made me rest. I can just watch film."