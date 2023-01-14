Radford men fend off Charleston Southern for 4th Big South win

RADFORD — The Radford men’s basketball team entered Big South play on a four-game losing streak.

But the Highlanders have emerged as a Big South contender.

Radford fended off Charleston Southern 75-70 at the Dedmon Center on Saturday to improve to 4-2 in conference play.

“I knew we could do this,” said Radford guard DaQuan Smith, who scored 19 points. “We still haven’t reached our highest point.”

The Highlanders, who won their third straight game, improved to 10-9 overall. They won just 11 games overall last year.

“In this league, I feel like we are being slept on,” said Radford forward Shaquan Jules, who had 18 points off the bench. “We’re going to show them who Radford really is.

“Three in a row, we’re not celebrating, having Super Bowl parties in the locker room. … We’re doing that at the end when we get that ring.”

The Highlanders remain just one game out of first place. UNC Asheville is 5-1 in Big South play, while Longwood was 4-1 in league play entering its game Saturday night.

Radford will host defending Big South champ Longwood on Jan. 26. The Big South announced Wednesday that the game is being pushed back a day because ESPNU wants to televise it as one of its Big South “wild card” games this season.

“We only got that [ESPNU] game because we’re playing Longwood,” Jules said. “ESPNU can come. … We’re going to show them what Radford really is. And they’re going to want to reschedule another ESPNU … game.”

Jules tied his career high with 14 rebounds Saturday. After missing two games because of COVID-19, he played in his fourth straight game Saturday.

“He hasn’t been his normal self,” Radford coach Darris Nichols said. “He’s trying to get back into great game shape. He responded today.”

Smith, who made three 3-pointers Saturday, also shined. He is in his first season at Radford after transferring from Murray State.

“[At] Murray State, I was used to winning so much. … I just wanted to bring some of that experience that I had … so we can succeed at a high level,” Smith said. “I know what winning looks like.”

Claudell Harris Jr. had 31 points and four 3-pointers for the Buccaneers (7-10, 3-3), who trailed the entire second half.

Radford shot 59.5% from the field, including a sizzling 78.6% (11 of 14) in the second half.

“We knew we missed some easy opportunities in the first half,” Smith said. “So everybody just locked in and knocked them down.”

Radford scored 40 points in the paint.

“We wanted to get some ball screens in the middle of the floor to give our guards space to get downhill,” Nichols said. “Credit to … our big guys setting screens to help us to get in the paint.”

Radford won even though starting guard Bryan Antoine (9.8 ppg, 3.1 rpg, team-best 30 steals) missed the game with a sprained ankle. The Villanova transfer suffered the injury in the second half of the team’s win over Winthrop on Wednesday. Saturday marked the first game Antoine had not started this season.

“He’s a guy averaging almost 10 a game so we missed him in that area, but more so defensively,” Nichols said. “[Winning without him] shows how deep we are.”

Nichols hopes Antoine can return to action in Wednesday’s game at Campbell.

Josiah Jeffers, who started in Antoine’s place, had 12 points and six assists Saturday.

Even with Jeffers in the starting lineup, the Radford bench still outscored the Buccaneers 30-3. Not only did Jules score 18 points off the bench, but freshman reserve guard Kenyon Giles tallied 12 points.

“When you have 30 points off the bench, you don’t get that if you’ve got guys coming off the bench pouting and complaining,” Nichols said.

Down 15-14, Radford went on a 16-1 run to grab a 30-16 lead with 4:50 to go in the first half. Radford led the rest of the way. Giles had five points in the run, while Jules had two dunks.

“We started playing better defense, actually getting some rebounds and running,” Smith said. “When we run, we’re a very good team.”

Charleston Southern cut the lead to 59-55 with 5:05 to go, but Giles buried a 3-pointer to extend the lead to 62-55.

“As a freshman, he’s extremely confident,” Nichols said.

After Charleston Southern guard RJ Johnson was whistled for a technical foul, Giles made two free throws to extend the lead to 64-55.

The visitors cut the lead to 69-64 with 1:20 left. But Onyebuchi Ezeakudo made one of two free throws and Smith made two free throws to extend the lead to 72-64.

Harris drained a 3-pointer to cut the lead to 72-67, but Jeffers answered with two free throws.

Harris sank another 3-pointer to cut the lead to 74-70 with 24.2 seconds remaining, but Jules made one of two free throws to extend the lead to 75-70 with 15.1 seconds left.

After Jules blocked a shot with seven seconds left, Smith and Charleston Southern’s Tahlik Chavez’s each got their hands on the ball. Radford was awarded possession, sealing the win.