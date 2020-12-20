Radford men lose at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE — Scotty Pippen Jr. matched his career high with 25 points and helped the Vanderbilt men's basketball team beat Radford 59-50 on Saturday night.
Leading just 26-25 at halftime, Vanderbilt (3-1) opened the second half on a 9-0 run to build a 35-25 cushion.
Down 47-35 with 10:30 left, Radford went on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to 47-44 with 6:39 to go. Dante Moses had all seven of his points in the run.
Radford's Chyree Walker (15 points) later scored to cut the lead to 52-48 with 2:24 remaining. But Pippen, the son of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, sank his third 3-pointer to extend the lead to 55-48 with 1:24 left.
Shaquan Jules had 12 points off the bench for the Highlanders (3-5).
The Highlanders scored 34 points in the paint and outrebounded Vanderbilt 34-33 but were just 1 of 9 from 3-point range.
The Commodores shot only 38.6% from the field but scored 17 points off 19 Radford turnovers.
"I love our fight," Radford coach Mike Jones said. "We did well for a full 40 minutes. We competed with these guys in every aspect of the game and gave ourselves a good chance to win. We just didn't take care of the ball and we just need to figure that out. We've done better the last few games but it's been an Achilles heel for us that got us again."
Vanderbilt assistant coach Adam Mazarei filled in for head coach Jerry Stackhouse, who was in North Carolina attending his father’s funeral.
