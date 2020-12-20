Radford men lose at Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE — Scotty Pippen Jr. matched his career high with 25 points and helped the Vanderbilt men's basketball team beat Radford 59-50 on Saturday night.

Leading just 26-25 at halftime, Vanderbilt (3-1) opened the second half on a 9-0 run to build a 35-25 cushion.

Down 47-35 with 10:30 left, Radford went on a 9-0 run to cut the lead to 47-44 with 6:39 to go. Dante Moses had all seven of his points in the run.

Radford's Chyree Walker (15 points) later scored to cut the lead to 52-48 with 2:24 remaining. But Pippen, the son of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, sank his third 3-pointer to extend the lead to 55-48 with 1:24 left.

Shaquan Jules had 12 points off the bench for the Highlanders (3-5).

The Highlanders scored 34 points in the paint and outrebounded Vanderbilt 34-33 but were just 1 of 9 from 3-point range.

The Commodores shot only 38.6% from the field but scored 17 points off 19 Radford turnovers.