 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Radford men, W&L women cancel games

  • 0

Radford's men's basketball game Wednesday at Maryland-Baltimore County was canceled Monday because both programs are dealing with COVID-19 concerns, according to a Radford spokesman.

This was the second straight game UMBC had to cancel.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

W&L cancels game

Washington and Lee announced Monday that its game Wednesday at Emory has been canceled. W&L is unable to play in the game because of COVID-19 issues.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kansas City Chiefs clinch the AFC West

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert