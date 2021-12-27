Radford men, W&L women cancel games

Radford's men's basketball game Wednesday at Maryland-Baltimore County was canceled Monday because both programs are dealing with COVID-19 concerns, according to a Radford spokesman.
This was the second straight game UMBC had to cancel.
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
W&L cancels game
Washington and Lee announced Monday that its game Wednesday at Emory has been canceled. W&L is unable to play in the game because of COVID-19 issues.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Mark Berman
Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today