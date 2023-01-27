Radford men ward off Longwood for 6th straight victory

RADFORD — The Radford men's basketball team was swept in its Big South season series against Longwood last season.

But this is an entirely different team. The Highlanders have only three returning players out of the 16 on their roster.

With the help of four double-figure scorers, three of whom are in their first year with the team, the Highlanders took down the Lancers 63-59 on Thursday night.

“Just to have guys that are super unselfish, especially in this day and age and this climate in college athletics, is special,” Radford coach Darris Nichols said. “It’s a testament to the guys we have. They don't really care who gets the credit and it shows because so many guys stepped up.”

It was the sixth straight victory for Radford (13-9, 7-2), which moved up into a tie with defending league champ Longwood (15-7, 7-2) for second place in the Big South.

“It’s big [to get a conference victory], especially from where we started in the conference and being down two guys,” Nichols said. “[We are] getting better and better. You can see the guys believing in each other and themselves.”

“I feel like this game was circled on the calendar,” Radford guard Bryan Antoine said.

Radford starting guard Onyebuchi Ezeakudo and reserve Souleymane Koureissi were both out with an illness.

“Those are two guys that play a good amount of minutes, especially Onyebuchi, and I was proud of our guys because we didn't make excuses,” Nichols said. “We just figured out a way and guys stepped up.”

Josiah Jeffers started in place of Ezeakudo and led the Highlanders in points (13) and assists (four).

“Pretty much just trying to stay aggressive and get my teammates involved,” Jeffers said. “They wanted me to stay aggressive and attack the basket when I could. So that’s what I did.”

“He was big. And you think about the season Josiah is having thus far, it’s been up and down and he had a few games where he struggled,” Nichols said. “But you know what you’re going to get out of him as far as everyday work ethic and for him to make those plays down the stretch is really good for his confidence going forward.”

Jeffers, one of the three returning players on the Highlanders, considers himself a team leader.

“[I brought] a lot of energy, focus, maturity and just trying to build this team back up,” Jeffers said. “We had a brand new team, so just trying to make everybody comfortable.”

The Highlanders were down 49-41 with 9:16 to go.

Radford forward Shaquan Jules scored to cut the lead to 49-43. Antoine, who had 12 points, then stole the ball and dished it to Radford forward Justin Archer for an and-one layup. The Dedmon Center crowd erupted.

“I was screaming, but I couldn't hear my own scream. That’s when I was like, 'This [atmosphere] is crazy,’” said Antoine, a Villanova transfer.

The game was televised by ESPNU, and the crowd's energy reflected that.

The crowd erupted when Radford’s Kenyon Giles isolated Longwood’s Jesper Granlund for a step-back 3-pointer to cut the lead to 55-54 with 4:13 left.

“The atmosphere was crazy during the big plays down the stretch and we felt the energy. It was surreal,” Jeffers said.

Antoine had a fast-break dunk to give Radford a 56-55 lead with 3:41 left. It was Radford's first lead since late in the first half.

“When I was attacking the basket, there was a guy on my left who picked up Kenyon Giles in the corner and there was a guy on the right block,” Antoine said. “DaQuan Smith was in the corner and I thought [the defender] was going to shift over, but he kind of just stayed there and then I thought I might as well dunk it.”

Leslie Nkereuwem, who had 11 points, ran down the floor and answered with a layup to give Longwood the lead at 57-56.

Archer, a junior-college transfer who had 11 points and 11 rebounds, cut back door for a layup that gave Radford the lead for good at 58-57.

Smith, a Murray State transfer who had 11 points, hit two free throws to extend the lead to 60-57.

D'Avian Houston’s layup cut the deficit to 60-59, but Archer answered with a layup for a 62-59 lead with 1:20 left.

Jeffers made one of two free throws with nine seconds left to seal the win.

“I just knew that we needed one because we were up three,” Jeffers said. “One would have done it and two would have been more ideal, but it got the job done anyway.”