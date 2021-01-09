 Skip to main content
Radford men win at Charleston Southern
Radford men win at Charleston Southern

Courtesy of Radford University

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Fah'Mir Ali scored 20 points to lead the Radford men's basketball team to a 79-64 win over Charleston Southern on Saturday.

Josiah Jeffers tallied 10 points for the second-place Highlanders (7-6, 6-1), who won their third straight game.

Radford High School graduate Quinton Morton-Robertson of the Highlanders missed his third straight game because of COVID-19 protocols.

Preseason Big South player of the year Phlandrous Fleming Jr. had 20 points for the Buccaneers (1-8, 0-5), who will host Radford again on Sunday. The Bucs lost their fifth straight game.

Radford shot 53.7% from the field to the Bucs' 36.8%. Radford outrebounded the Bucs 39-31.

