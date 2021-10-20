Radford men, women blending the old with the new

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Darris Nichols is entering his first season as Radford's men's basketball coach.
Mike McGuire is entering his ninth season as Radford's women's basketball coach.
Each has been busy blending returning players with a large crop of newcomers.
"The biggest thing as a new staff is we don't want it to be, 'These are the guys we brought in and these are the … [inherited] guys.’ That's a recipe for disaster," Nichols said Wednesday at Big South men's and women's basketball media day. "We've been trying to make them feel like all of them are our guys. When I played for Bob Huggins [at West Virginia], that's what he did when he came in my senior year."
"We're essentially a new basketball team," McGuire said. "More new faces than returners, so as a head coach that's a dynamic you have to manage. But it's been great so far."
The Radford men's team was picked fourth out of six squads in the Big South's North Division in a preseason poll of coaches and media members Wednesday. The Big South has switched to divisional play on the men's side with the addition of North Carolina A&T as the league's 12th team.
There are no divisions on the women's side because the women's coaches did not want them. Radford was picked sixth out of the 12 teams in the league's preseason coaches poll Wednesday.
McGuire expects a higher finish in the final standings than his team had in the poll.
"We have a lot of good players," McGuire said. "The expectation is to compete for the championship. … Worse case, probably top three."
Nichols, a Radford High School graduate and ex-Florida assistant, was hired in April after Mike Jones left to take the UNC Greensboro job.
The Highlanders went 15-12 overall and 12-6 in the Big South last year. It was Radford’s fourth straight winning season.
Nichols, 35, has a young staff. The oldest member is 37-year-old assistant Shane Nichols, who is Darris' older brother.
"With the staff that we have, we're full of energy," Nichols said. "The fact that we've been in [the players'] shoes not too many years ago, I think they feel comfortable coming and sharing with us."
Seven scholarship players are back, including returning starters Dravon Mangum, Lewis Djonkam, Chyree Walker and Xavier Lipscomb. Five of the top seven scorers returned.
"They've been in a winning program, … so just having those guys set the tone every day [has helped]," Nichols said.
Radford must replace last season's leading scorer, Fah'Mir Ali, who transferred to the College of Charleston. Radford High School graduate Quinton Morton-Robertson, who was the fourth-leading scorer, transferred to Horizon League member Purdue Fort Wayne. Both entered the transfer portal before Nichols was hired.
There are six newcomers, including South Florida transfer Rashun Williams and Austin Peay transfer Tai'Reon Joseph.
"We're a high-energy staff, so we tried to find guys that would embrace that and would like that kind of environment," Nichols said.
Nichols wants to have an up-tempo offense.
"I want to play at a lot faster pace than they've played in the past," Nichols said. "They were excited about that. Then when we had to practice fast, they're not as excited.
"Playing fast means pitching the ball ahead in transition off a make or miss. That doesn't mean taking crazy shots. That means putting pressure on the defense every time down the floor."
The Radford women were 9-11 overall and 9-9 in Big South play last season, snapping a string of six straight winning seasons. But the team dealt with COVID-19 issues in every month of the season, resulting in some games being canceled or postponed. The team also was unable to play in the league tournament because of COVID-19 woes.
"We just couldn't really get in a rhythm," McGuire said. "Four pauses. A couple quarantines of two weeks."
Radford must replace its top three scorers. McGuire said Makaila Wilson gave up basketball and transferred to a school in her home state of Tennessee to be a nonplaying student. Tina Lindenfeld graduated and opted not to use her extra year of eligibility. Ariel Williams joined Incarnate Word in her home state of Texas as a graduate transfer for her extra year of eligibility.
Seven players are back from last season, including returning starters Bryonna McClean and Taiye Johnson.
McGuire added eight scholarship newcomers.
"This is probably one of the deeper teams I've had," McGuire said. "You might see a little more penetrate-and-kick-style offense. We're going to try to create a little bit more with our guard depth. And we have more shooting around that penetration."
Mount St. Mary's graduate transfer Bridget Birkhead is one of the newcomers in the backcourt.
"She has a strong chance to start," he said of Birkhead. "She's going to bring some perimeter shooting."
Guard Bailee Adkins, who will miss the first few games because off foot surgery, transferred from Dayton.
Jackie Christ, a 6-foot-3 center, transferred from Appalachian State.
"She's really strong. Plays physical," McGuire said. "She could really make a difference."