Radford men, women blending the old with the new

There are six newcomers, including South Florida transfer Rashun Williams and Austin Peay transfer Tai'Reon Joseph.

"We're a high-energy staff, so we tried to find guys that would embrace that and would like that kind of environment," Nichols said.

Nichols wants to have an up-tempo offense.

"I want to play at a lot faster pace than they've played in the past," Nichols said. "They were excited about that. Then when we had to practice fast, they're not as excited.

"Playing fast means pitching the ball ahead in transition off a make or miss. That doesn't mean taking crazy shots. That means putting pressure on the defense every time down the floor."

The Radford women were 9-11 overall and 9-9 in Big South play last season, snapping a string of six straight winning seasons. But the team dealt with COVID-19 issues in every month of the season, resulting in some games being canceled or postponed. The team also was unable to play in the league tournament because of COVID-19 woes.

"We just couldn't really get in a rhythm," McGuire said. "Four pauses. A couple quarantines of two weeks."