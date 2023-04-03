Forward Josiah Harris tweeted Monday that he has decided to transfer from St. Francis (N.Y.) to Radford.

Northeast Conference member St. Francis, one of the smallest NCAA Division I schools, announced last month that it would eliminate all its teams at the end of the spring semester. Harris entered the transfer portal on the day of that announcement.

The 6-foot-8 Harris has two years of eligibility left. He averaged 9.2 points and 25 minutes as a junior starter this year. He ranked third in the conference in rebounding (8.8 rpg) and second in blocks (1.3 bpg). He shot 44.4% from the field.

This was his lone season at St. Francis. The Delaware native played for two junior colleges before transferring to St. Francis.