Radford men's basketball team fends off Longwood

RADFORD – Josiah Jeffers blocked a shot with nine-tenths of a second left to enable the Radford men’s basketball team to fend off Longwood 67-66 on Monday night in the Big South opener for both schools.

Trailing 52-42 with 9:52 to go, the Lancers went on a 24-12 run to take their first lead of the second half at 66-64 with 1:21 left.

Fah’Mir Ali (12 points) made one of two free throws to cut the lead to 66-65 with 27 seconds left. Lewis Djonkam made two free throws to give Radford a 67-66 lead with 16 seconds to go.

Dravon Mangum scored 14 points for Radford (2-4, 1-0), which will again host the Lancers (1-4, 0-1) at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Chyree Walker added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Juan Munoz had 29 points for the Lancers.