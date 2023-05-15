Radford University men's basketball coach Darris Nichols will have to go back to court because of a positive reading on an ignition interlock device that tests for the presence of alcohol.

Nichols had been convicted of intoxicated driving, first offense after pleading guilty Feb. 23 in Radford General District Court. The conviction was a misdemeanor.

Judge Erin DeHart had imposed a $2,500 fine and a suspended jail sentence. DeHart granted Nichols a restricted driver’s license that required him to have an ignition interlock device in his car in order to drive for the next year. The interlock device tests for the presence of alcohol in the driver’s breath.

Nichols is due back in court June 1 for a revocation hearing.

The Radford High School graduate had a positive reading on his vehicle’s interlock ignition device, according to court files. The date of the offense was May 3.

Because of the positive reading, Nichols received a violation notice for allegedly failing to comply with the terms and conditions of his Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program. A revocation hearing has been scheduled for Nichols to show cause why his suspended jail sentence should not be imposed.

He faces two charges, one regarding the revocation of the suspended sentence and one for noncompliance with his Virginia Alcohol Safety Action Program.

Nichols will be going back to court two months before he is set to coach his team in the World University Basketball Series, which will be held Aug. 10-13 in Tokyo.

Nichols and Radford athletic director Robert Lineburg did not respond to text messages Monday morning seeking comment.

Nichols, 36, was charged Feb. 19 with driving under the influence. He was booked into the New River Valley Regional Jail at 11:41 p.m. Feb. 19, according to jail records. He was released early the next day.

According to court paperwork, he had a 0.25% blood alcohol level — more than three times the legal limit for driving.

What was he thinking?

“Obviously I wasn’t thinking right,” Nichols told The Roanoke Times in a March interview.

Did the blood alcohol level make him wonder if he had a drinking problem?

“I do not have a drinking problem,” he said in the March interview.

He was suspended by the university in the wake of his arrest, although the school never announced the suspension. The school named his older brother and assistant coach Shane Nichols as acting head coach in a Feb. 21 tweet.

Darris Nichols pleaded guilty Feb. 23. DeHart sentenced Nichols to 180 days in jail as part of his punishment, with the jail term to be suspended after he served two days. That translated to time served because the hours that Nichols was in the New River Valley Regional Jail after his arrest give him credit for the two days.

Nichols returned from his suspension March 6, the day after the Big South Conference tournament concluded. He coached his team in the College Basketball Invitational tournament later in March.

Nichols told The Roanoke Times in March that he felt fortunate to still have his job.

Was he ever worried that he would lose his job?

“I never thought about that,” he said in the March interview. “I was concerned about my well-being.”

Nichols was named Radford's coach in April 2021.

The team went 21-15 overall in the 2022-23 season, including a 2-2 mark under Shane Nichols. Radford's season ended in the College Basketball Invitational semifinals.