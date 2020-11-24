Radford men's soccer coach resigns

Radford University announced Tuesday that men's soccer coach Bryheem Hancock has resigned to become the coach at Western Athletic Conference member Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Hancock was 22-24-6 in his three years at Radford. His lone winning season was in 2017, when the team was 10-4-4 overall. Radford had winning Big South records in both 2017 and 2018.

Assistant Chris Barrett has been named the interim head coach. The Big South postponed its fall sports season to the spring semester; Radford will open the season on Feb. 21.