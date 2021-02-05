Radford only 1 game out of 1st place after rout of Upstate

RADFORD — The Radford men's basketball team now trails first-place Winthrop by just one game in the Big South standings.
And look who's coming to town next week.
The second-place Highlanders picked up half a game over idle Winthrop by cruising past USC Upstate 102-66 on Friday night at the Dedmon Center.
Radford, which tied Winthrop for the Big South regular-season title last season, improved to 13-7 overall and 12-2 in Big South play.
First place will be on the line when Winthrop (16-1, 13-1) visits Radford for back-to-back games next Thursday and Friday. It will be the teams' only two meetings of the regular season.
"We expect to get their best shot and we're going to have to be playing really good basketball to have a chance," Radford coach Mike Jones said.
"As [Oklahoma State] Coach [Mike] Boynton likes to say, when the bullets are flying, are guys able to focus and do their job, to be able to make shots, to execute offense, to be solid defensively? Those things come out in games like that. So we'll learn a lot about our team. We think we know a little bit here, but it's a whole different animal going down the stretch."
Radford, which had to replace all of last year's starters, was picked sixth out of 11 teams in the Big South's preseason poll. And yet the Highlanders are once again contending for the league title.
"It's fun to see how the team has progressed from the first day," Jones said. "If you had told me back in June or September or October that we'd be here [in the race] in the month of February, I'd have signed up right then. I just didn't see it. … I really didn't know what guys were capable of.
"Obviously 20 games in, we have a better feel of what our guys can do and what our team is capable of. We did set a goal to be a really good defensive team. So far we're one of the best in the league."
Radford guard Quinton Morton-Robertson said his team is excited for next week.
"We feel pretty confident," said Morton-Robertson, a Radford High School graduate who had 16 points and five 3-pointers Friday.
The Highlanders have won nine of their past 10 games, including the last three.
Radford and Winthrop will both be idle until next Thursday's duel.
The Highlanders scored the first nine points of Friday's game and led Upstate (3-13, 3-7) the rest of the way.
The rout was a sharp contrast to Thursday's win over Upstate. The Highlanders fended off Upstate 63-61 in a game that was not decided until the officials ruled that Upstate guard Tommy Bruner's 3-pointer from halfcourt did not count because the ball was still in Bruner's hands when the buzzer sounded.
On Friday, Radford had 50 points by halftime. The 50 points were the most the team has scored in the first half all season.
"We were kind of just sloshing through our offense yesterday, not executing with great pace, and consequently we were a little easier to guard," Jones said. "We were impatient offensively, taking some quick shots.
"Tonight I thought we were more patient and we had better pace. And we didn't hesitate to share the ball."
Radford shot 52.4% from the field in the game.
After going 1 of 12 from 3-point territory Thursday, Radford was 13 of 29 (44.8%) from 3-point range Friday.
"We were able to drive and get some stuff close to the basket," Jones said. "Then their defense collapsed a little bit and we were able to kick it out for some easier 3s."
Morton-Robertson was 5 of 6 from 3-point range.
"My teammates found me when I was open," he said. "The guys always trust me when I shoot the ball. I'm confident enough to put up any shot."
Dravon Mangum had 16 points and three 3-pointers for Radford. Shaquan Jules had 11 points off the bench.
Fah'Mir Ali had five of Radford's 19 assists.
The Highlanders built a 26-4 cushion with 12:39 left in the first half.
"Our defensive intensity set the tone tonight right from the beginning," Jones said. "It carried over for most of the game.
"It was pretty obvious from watching the film [of Thursday's game] that there were a lot of times we were not intense enough. … We weren't in a great stance, we weren't intense and alert to what was going on and they were able to really gain confidence to start the game [Thursday].
"I told them that tonight we would see the first time we were on defense, the first block-out, the first transition defensive opportunity if we were locked in and focused on what we needed to do and how intense we needed to be. I thought we did that from the beginning."
The lead grew to 37-10 with 8:41 left in the first half. Radford was shooting a sizzling 66.7% from the field at that point.
Radford led 50-28 at halftime.
The 102 points were the most Radford has scored against a Division I foe since scoring 102 against UNC Asheville in a February 2014 win.