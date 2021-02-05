Radford only 1 game out of 1st place after rout of Upstate

"It's fun to see how the team has progressed from the first day," Jones said. "If you had told me back in June or September or October that we'd be here [in the race] in the month of February, I'd have signed up right then. I just didn't see it. … I really didn't know what guys were capable of.

"Obviously 20 games in, we have a better feel of what our guys can do and what our team is capable of. We did set a goal to be a really good defensive team. So far we're one of the best in the league."

Radford guard Quinton Morton-Robertson said his team is excited for next week.

"We feel pretty confident," said Morton-Robertson, a Radford High School graduate who had 16 points and five 3-pointers Friday.

The Highlanders have won nine of their past 10 games, including the last three.

Radford and Winthrop will both be idle until next Thursday's duel.

The Highlanders scored the first nine points of Friday's game and led Upstate (3-13, 3-7) the rest of the way.