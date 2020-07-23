Radford plans to embrace NCAA in-season testing recommendations

"I wouldn't say that we were originally planning to be that robust," Hyatt said. "We are already offering a test weekly until the … 10th of August. And then at that point, we're going to kind of determine with the Virginia Department of Heath what our best course of action is, whether it's testing every single member from a high contact team or whether it's testing a sampling from each team.

"But if we're competing within the NCAA, obviously we're going to have to be as close to the NCAA recommendations as possible. The fortunate thing for us is our Department of Health has been so great in helping us out to coordinate our testing efforts that we are able to do it. I'm worried that a lot of schools would not … have the same help."

Hyatt is concerned whether some schools will be able to get test results back in time to follow the guidelines.

"Here in the New River Valley, we're able to get test results within about 48 hours. But there's plenty of places that aren't getting their test results for three, four, five, six, seven days, so that's going to create a big issue for some schools," Hyatt said.

One part of the guidelines gives Hyatt pause. He frets that in order to get test results back before a Radford team hits the road, Radford might have to test athletes prior to the NCAA's 72-hour window.