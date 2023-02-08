The Radford men's basketball team has won nine straight games, but don't expect coach Darris Nichols to start getting full of himself.

Nichols is in his second season at the helm of the Highlanders (16-9, 10-2 Big South), who entered Wednesday tied for first place in the Big South with UNC Asheville.

"I envisioned winning [after being hired]," Nichols, a former Florida assistant, said Wednesday in a phone interview. "I've always won everywhere I've been. So the biggest thing [was], 'How do I create that environment?’"

And how did the Radford High School graduate create that winning environment?

"Letting people do their best work and not taking myself seriously," he said. "When you're a college basketball coach, there's a lot of guys who take themselves too seriously.

"I'm serious about my craft, but … if you want your team to be something, then you have to be something. So if I want my team to display humility, I have to display humility."

Radford's success has not gone unnoticed.

The Highlanders will host Gardner-Webb at 7 p.m. Thursday in a game that will be televised by ESPNU. It is the second of three Radford home games that ESPNU decided last month to televise.

Two weeks ago, ESPNU aired Radford's home win over Longwood. That game drew a season-high 2,357 fans to the Dedmon Center.

ESPNU will return to Radford next Thursday for the team's clash with UNC Asheville.

Nichols is grateful for the attention.

"Smaller schools post-COVID, it's hard to create that school spirit," he said. "I think [being on ESPNU] helps us display the school spirit that Radford has."

ESPNU chose the three Radford games as part of its Big South "wild card" telecasts. This is the 10th year of the Big South’s ESPNU “wild card” games, which feature six Thursday telecasts. Games are chosen less than 21 days in advance.

The Highlanders were picked sixth in the Big South's preseason poll. But the team has already eclipsed last year's total of overall wins (11) and league wins (seven).

"I thought we had the talent [to contend]," Nichols said. "I never knew what that was going to look like coming together."

Radford entered league play on a four-game skid, then lost two of its first three league games.

"We could've gotten down on ourselves and not handled it the right way. I don't think we ever did that," Nichols said. "We just kept getting better."

The Highlanders have not lost since falling to USC Upstate 65-60 at home on Jan. 4.

"I thought we were close," Nichols said. "There were small adjustments that we needed to make. … During games, we started making better decisions. That's a big factor."

Radford had to undergo a jelling process. Eight of the team’s top-10 scorers are newcomers, including six transfers and two freshmen.

Murray State transfer DaQuan Smith is averaging 13.7 points, including 16.3 points in league play. He was named the Big South player of the week on Monday after scoring 21 points against Presbyterian and 24 points against Winthrop.

"He's just more confident," Nichols said. "He's getting more comfortable in his role. He's getting more comfortable with his teammates. Sometimes it takes time, and you don't know when it's going to click."

Villanova transfer Bryan Antoine is averaging 10.6 points. Junior-college transfer Justin Archer averages a team-best 6.8 rebounds.

This is Radford's longest winning streak since the team won 10 in a row under former coach Mike Jones in the 2019-20 season.

"We've won different ways," Nichols said of the streak. "We played against High Point and … we scored a lot of points. Sometimes it's a rock fight."

The streak began with a 63-59 win at Gardner-Webb on Jan 7. Gardner-Webb (13-11, 8-4) will get another shot at Radford on Thursday. Radford has not swept the season series since the 2009-10 campaign.

"They're good defensively, so they make you make shots," Nichols said.