Attorneys for an anonymous former Radford University baseball player filed a federal lawsuit Thursday against former Radford University baseball coach Karl Kuhn and the school's current athletic director Robert Lineburg.

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court on behalf of a "John Doe" who was a freshman on the 2021 Radford baseball team.

The lawsuit accuses Kuhn of costing the player a year of college eligibility by using him in a game late in the 2021 season "as retaliation for leading a group of players to complain about his season-long verbal abuse, indifference to players’ mental and physical health, and racial animus."

The player had not been used in any prior 2021 games, so being inserted in that game meant he was giving up that year of eligibility. Days after using the player in that game, Kuhn cut the player from the team and revoked his scholarship, according to the lawsuit.

Kuhn, who resigned from Radford in June after three seasons as the Highlanders' head coach, is now an assistant coach at Charleston Southern University.

The lawsuit accuses Lineburg of "refusing to investigate Kuhn, refusing to act on Doe’s complaints, and allowing Doe’s complaints — purportedly made in confidence — to be leaked to Kuhn." According to the lawsuit, Doe's complaints should have been protected by the First Amendment, so he should not have been subject to retaliation.

Kuhn did not reply Thursday to an e-mail seeking comment. Lineburg did not reply Thursday to a text message seeking comment.

The player transferred from Radford to another college, according to the lawsuit, but lost about $100,000 because his new scholarship did not match his old scholarship.

The player is seeking undisclosed compensatory damages for the lost year of eligibility and his diminished scholarship, as well as undisclosed punitive damages. The player also wants Kuhn and Lineburg to cooperate with him in his petition to the NCAA to reinstate that year of eligibility. He also wants Kuhn and Lineburg to undergo First Amendment training.

Kuhn was the subject of a Radford University investigation — but not until 2022. The Roanoke Times reported in May 2022 that Kuhn was the subject of an investigation that was being conducted by the university’s human resources department and the university’s office of institutional equity, according to two people who were interviewed by the school. The two people had asked The Roanoke Times to remain anonymous out of deference to the RU investigation.

The Radford investigation and the Kuhn resignation came one year after 13 members of the 2021 team complained about Kuhn in April 2021 to officials of the athletic department. The Roanoke Times reported about that meeting in an August 2021 article.

Doe was one of those 13 players, according to the lawsuit.

The RU investigation and the Kuhn resignation also came one year after former players complained about Kuhn to The Roanoke Times. According to 2021 phone interviews by The Roanoke Times with 11 ex-Radford players who were on the team during the 2019-20 and/or 2020-21 school years, Kuhn created what they described as an atmosphere of mental and verbal abuse that occasionally turned physical. But the university administration stood by Kuhn in 2021.

The player who filed the lawsuit had been recruited by Kuhn's predecessor, Joe Raccuia, and was offered a 50% scholarship. Raccuia resigned in August 2019 and was replaced by Kuhn later that month. The player enrolled at Radford in June 2020, according to the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Kuhn was in charge of assigning lockers to the players. The lawsuit claims "the lockers assigned to minority players were grouped together." Doe was one of those minority players, according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit claims that Kuhn told Doe and the other minority players in August 2020 that they needed to get haircuts before the team photo was taken. The white players were not told to get haircuts, according to the lawsuit. Doe did get a haircut.

In September 2020, Kuhn told the players they could not attend a racial justice rally on campus, according to the lawsuit. The lawsuit said other teams did attend the rally.

According to the lawsuit, John Doe later learned that Kuhn referred to an Asian-American player as “Kim Chi” in reference to his ethnicity.

The lawsuit claims Doe began to feel anxious and isolated over Kuhn's conduct.

In February 2021, John Doe told an assistant coach he was suffering from depression. The assistant told him to inform Kuhn. According to the lawsuit, Kuhn told the player, "If you feel like cutting your head off with a pair of scissors, let me know."

The player reported the incidents to an employee in the athletic department, according to the lawsuit. Days later, Kuhn grilled the player about whether he had made a complaint, according to the lawsuit.

Doe's parents spoke to Kuhn on the phone in March 2021. Kuhn advised the parents to remove the player from school, according to the lawsuit.

Later in March 2021, "Kuhn removed players from the dugout and took them to the tunnel out of sight of [athletic department] staff to curse them out," the lawsuit claims.

Later that month, Doe and his parents met with Lineburg and other athletic department officials about "Kuhn’s treatment of the players, their mental health, and racially motivated comments," according to the lawsuit.

On April 7, 2021, an assistant athletic director offered to meet with the player and Kuhn to discuss the player redshirting that season, since Kuhn had yet to use the player in a game. By redshirting, the player would not lose a year of NCAA eligibility.

According to the lawsuit, Doe was one of the 13 players who met with athletic department officials on April 21, 2021 about "issues related to mental health, mental and emotional abuse, and racial bigotry of Kuhn."

Two days later, Lineburg and another official told the players that no action would be taken and that Kuhn would not be investigated, according to the lawsuit.

Also on April 23, 2021, Kuhn told players during a game, "You thought you were going to get me fired, but I’m not going anywhere." Kuhn then told Doe to play the final six innings of that game, costing him his year of eligibility. Days later, Doe and another minority player were cut from the team, according to the lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Lineburg and other officials never reported Doe’s complaints about Kuhn to the university's office of institutional equity.

Kuhn was given a two-year contract extension on March 1, 2021. He was under contract through the 2027 season when he resigned.

Brian Hemphill, who was the president of the university when Kuhn was hired, left Radford in the summer of 2021 to take the same position at Old Dominion.

In addition to the lawsuit, the player has filed a motion for an order allowing him to proceed under a pseudonym and for a protective order forbidding the defendants from revealing his identity.