Radford University hires Darris Nichols as men's basketball coach

RADFORD — Wednesday was homecoming day at Radford University.

The university named Radford High School graduate Darris Nichols as its new men's basketball coach. He was introduced Wednesday afternoon at a news conference at the Dedmon Center.

"It's great to be home," Nichols, 34, said. "It's special to be able to come back, especially to see my parents."

The former West Virginia University point guard has been an assistant at Florida the past six seasons. He replaces Mike Jones, who stepped down Monday after 10 years at Radford to take the UNC Greensboro job.

"This is truly a homecoming," outgoing Radford University President Brian Hemphill said. "Welcome home."

As teenagers, Nichols and his brother, Shane (now an assistant at Murray State), played pick-up games at the Dedmon Center against Radford University players.

"Me and my brother used to have to sneak in here," Nichols said. "I don't think I have to sneak in here anymore.

"Those [RU] guys helped me figure out how competitive you have to be, because we played against older guys."

This is the first head-coaching job for Nichols, who has eyed the Radford position during his coaching career.