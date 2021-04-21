Radford University hires Darris Nichols as men's basketball coach

RADFORD — Wednesday was homecoming day at Radford University.
The university named Radford High School graduate Darris Nichols as its new men's basketball coach. He was introduced Wednesday afternoon at a news conference at the Dedmon Center.
"It's great to be home," Nichols, 34, said. "It's special to be able to come back, especially to see my parents."
The former West Virginia University point guard has been an assistant at Florida the past six seasons. He replaces Mike Jones, who stepped down Monday after 10 years at Radford to take the UNC Greensboro job.
"This is truly a homecoming," outgoing Radford University President Brian Hemphill said. "Welcome home."
As teenagers, Nichols and his brother, Shane (now an assistant at Murray State), played pick-up games at the Dedmon Center against Radford University players.
"Me and my brother used to have to sneak in here," Nichols said. "I don't think I have to sneak in here anymore.
"Those [RU] guys helped me figure out how competitive you have to be, because we played against older guys."
This is the first head-coaching job for Nichols, who has eyed the Radford position during his coaching career.
"This has always been a job that I could see myself at because it's home," he said.
As Radford High School’s point guard, Nichols led the Bobcats to four appearances in the Group A tournament. He was the 2004 Timesland boys basketball player of the year.
"My teams, I want to be a direct correlation of this community," he said. "The two things I think of when I think of the city of Radford and Radford University are edge and humility."
Now each of the New River Valley's NCAA Division I schools has a Radford High School graduate as head men's basketball coach. Virginia Tech is steered by Nichols' former boss, Radford High School graduate Mike Young.
Young attended Wednesday's press conference. Nichols worked for Young at Wofford in the 2013-14 season, when the Terriers made the NCAA Tournament. Young was the Terriers’ head coach, and Nichols was one of his assistants.
"I thought he'd be a head coach before now. I thought he was that good," Young said after the news conference. "He is ready for his opportunity and I couldn't be happier for him.
"He's a great communicator and really knows the game.
"He's not soft, but he's good. He'll have a great relationship with them, but they'll know from Day One who's in charge."
Florida beat Young's Hokies in the first round of the NCAA Tournament this year, although Nichols was not on the Florida bench for that game because he had COVID-19.
Do not expect mentor and protege to schedule games against each other now that they are both in the New River Valley.
"I'm not playing that guy," Young said. "There's not a chance in hell."
Radford University athletic director Robert Lineburg is also a Radford High School graduate. He is Young's cousin.
"I just can't imagine a better fit for this university and this community and Timesland than Darris," Lineburg said after the news conference.
Lineburg wasted little time with the coaching search, introducing Nichols just two days after Jones exited. He feared Radford players would enter the transfer portal if he took too long with the search.
"This at least gives Darris an opportunity to … keep as many as possible," Lineburg said.
Lineburg said he talked to three or four candidates on the phone. Lineburg, Hemphill and university vice president Chad Reed flew to Gainesville, Florida, on Tuesday to interview Nichols in person.
Nichols signed his contract Tuesday night. He agreed to a five-year contract worth $300,000 in annual base pay.
When Lineburg was a Southern Methodist assistant men's basketball coach in 2001, he offered Nichols — then a Radford High sophomore — a scholarship.
Nichols opted for West Virginia instead. Jones was the WVU assistant who recruited him, although Jones left that school before Nichols suited up for West Virginia.
Nichols' former high school coach, Radford High boys basketball coach Rick Cormany, attended Wednesday's news conference.
So did Nichols' parents, Bill (a Radford High assistant coach) and Donna Nichols.
"It's unreal," Donna Nichols said of Darris getting the Radford job. "I'm glad to have him home."
Darris Nichols used to attend basketball camps at the Dedmon Center.
"As a young kid, all of the Radford University players, they were like idols to me," he said.
Nichols played one of his final high school games at the Dedmon Center. He also played for West Virginia in a game against Radford there when he was a WVU senior.
Nichols played for John Beilein and Bob Huggins at West Virginia. The Mountaineers made the Elite Eight of the NCAAs when Nichols was a freshman and reached the Sweet 16 when he was a sophomore and senior.
After playing professionally in Hungary, Nichols spent a year as a West Virginia graduate assistant and two years as an assistant at Northern Kentucky before being hired by Young at Wofford.
"Stops like Northern Kentucky and Wofford I think really prepare you for a job like this [at Radford]," Lineburg said.
In 2014, Nichols left Wofford to join Mike White’s staff at Louisiana Tech. When White exited that school in 2015 to take Florida’s reins, Nichols made the move with him.
Nichols helped Florida make the Elite Eight in 2017 and the second round of the NCAAs in 2018, 2019 and this year. North Carolina, Virginia and Maryland were part of his recruiting territory for Florida.
Last summer, Nichols was ranked No. 18 on ESPN’s list of the top 40 Division I head men’s basketball coaches and assistants under the age of 40.
Also last summer, Stadium’s Jeff Goodman rated Nichols the No. 2 assistant in the Southeastern Conference, based on a poll of SEC coaches.
Nichols met with his new team before the news conference.
Although six Radford players entered the transfer portal before Jones left, no additional players have entered the portal since Jones left. No signees have asked to be released from their letters of intent since Jones left, either.