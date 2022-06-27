Radford University hiring Alex Guerra as baseball coach

Alex Guerra is returning to the Radford University dugout.

Guerra has been hired as the new head baseball coach at Radford, according to former Radford coach and current New York Mets scout Joe Raccuia.

Guerra was a Radford player and assistant coach during Raccuia's reign with the Highlanders.

He left Raccuia's staff after the 2015 season to become an assistant coach at James Madison. He recently finished his seventh season on the JMU staff.

Guerra succeeds Karl Kuhn, who steered the Highlanders the past three seasons. Radford announced on June 3 that Kuhn, who was the subject of a university investigation, had resigned. Kuhn had five years left on his contract.

This will be Guerra's first head-coaching job.

Guerra was on the Radford staff under Raccuia for two seasons, serving as hitting coach and recruiting coordinator.

In 2014, he helped Radford win 33 games — the school record at the time. In 2015, he helped Radford sweep the Big South regular-season and tournament titles. The team advanced to the NCAA tournament for the first time in school history. Radford won a school-record 45 games that year, including 20 Big South games.

Guerra left Radford after that season to become an assistant to JMU coach Marlin Ikenberry. Guerra was JMU's recruiting coordinator.

The former infielder spent the first two seasons of his college baseball playing career at NCAA Division III member Greensboro College before transferring to Radford.

Guerra hit .305 with five homers and 47 RBIs as a fourth-year junior for Radford in 2010, when he started 52 games for a team that went 29-26 overall and 16-10 in the Big South. He hit .317 with six homers and 47 RBIs as a fifth-year senior in 2011, when he started all 56 of the team's games. Radford also had a winning season that year.

The New York native spent the 2012 and 2013 seasons on the staff at Central Florida before returning to Radford to work on Raccuia's staff.

Radford was 15-33 overall and 8-15 in the Big South under Kuhn this year.

The Roanoke Times reported last month that Kuhn was the subject of an investigation being conducted by the university’s human resources department and the university’s office of institutional equity, according to two people who were interviewed by the school. The two people asked The Roanoke Times to remain anonymous out of deference to the RU investigation.

One of the two people said he was interviewed the week of May 9 by Stephanie Smith, who is a compliance specialist for the office of institutional equity, and by Jenene Lewis, who is an employee relations manager for RU’s human resources department. He said he had a second interview with Lewis the week of May 16.

The other person was interviewed the week of May 16 by Lewis and by Andrea Zuschin, who is the Title IX coordinator and director of diversity and equity in the RU office of institutional equity.

The RU investigation and the Kuhn resignation came one year after members of the 2021 team complained about Kuhn in April 2021 to officials of the athletic department. The RU investigation and the resignation also came one year after former players complained about Kuhn to The Roanoke Times. According to 2021 phone interviews by The Roanoke Times with 11 ex-Radford players who were on the team during the 2019-20 and/or 2020-21 school years, Kuhn created what they described as an atmosphere of mental and verbal abuse that occasionally turned physical. The players asked The Roanoke Times last year to remain anonymous.

But the university administration stood by Kuhn last year.

Kuhn spent 16 seasons as Virginia’s pitching coach before being hired as Radford’s head coach in August 2019. He was given a six-year contract. On March 1, 2021, he was given a two-year extension through the 2027 season. His annual salary at Radford of $150,000 did not change under the extension.

