Radford University men's basketball coach Darris Nichols was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.

Nichols, 36, was booked into the New River Valley Regional Jail at 11:41 p.m. Sunday after being arrested in Radford, according to jail records. He was released early Monday.

Details of the arrest were not immediately available.

"We are evaluating the situation and have no comment at this time," Radford athletic director Robert Lineburg said Tuesday in a text message.

A Radford High School graduate and former University of Florida assistant coach, Nichols is in his second season leading the Highlanders.

Radford is 17-12 overall this season. The team is tied for second place in the Big South Conference with an 11-5 league mark. The Highlanders have been so good this season that ESPNU opted to televise three Radford home games this winter. Radford had a nine-game winning streak that was snapped earlier this month.

The Highlanders have two regular season games remaining, including a Wednesday visit to High Point. Radford has clinched a first-round bye in next week's Big South tournament.

Nichols was hired by Radford in April 2021 to succeed Mike Jones, who left the Highlanders after a 10-year reign to steer UNC Greensboro. Nichols agreed to a five-year contract worth $300,000 in annual base pay. It was the first head-coaching job for Nichols, who had spent the previous six seasons on the Florida staff.

The Highlanders went 11-18 overall and 7-9 in Big South play in Nichols' first season at Radford.

Nichols remade his roster after last season. Eight of the team’s top 10 scorers this season are newcomers, including six transfers and two freshmen.

As Radford High School’s point guard, Nichols led the Bobcats to four appearances in the Group A state tournament. He was the 2004 Timesland boys basketball player of the year.

He then played point guard for West Virginia University. The Mountaineers made the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament when Nichols was a freshman and reached the Sweet 16 when he was a sophomore and senior.

After playing professionally in Hungary, Nichols spent a year as a West Virginia graduate assistant and two years as an assistant at Northern Kentucky. He was then hired as a Wofford assistant by then-Wofford coach Mike Young, who is now the coach at Virginia Tech. Nichols then served as an assistant to Mike White at both Louisiana Tech and Florida.

As a Florida assistant in 2020, Nichols was ranked No. 18 on ESPN’s list of the top 40 Division I head men’s basketball coaches and assistants under the age of 40. Also in 2020, Stadium’s Jeff Goodman rated Nichols the No. 2 assistant in the Southeastern Conference, based on a poll of SEC coaches.

Nichols' older brother Shane is one of his assistant coaches with the Highlanders.