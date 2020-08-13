You are the owner of this article.
Radford, Virginia Tech hire assistant women's basketball coaches
Radford and Virginia Tech each announced the hiring of an assistant women's basketball coach Thursday.

Radford has hired former Highlanders star Jayda Worthy, who served as a graduate assistant at Valdosta State the past two years. She was named the Big South defensive player of the year as a Radford senior in 2018. Worthy succeeds ex-Hokie Chrystal Starling, who left Radford to coach at a charter school in her home state of New York.

Tech hired Christal Caldwell, who spent the past three seasons as a West Virginia assistant. She has also been an assistant at La Salle. She earned All-Big 12 honors as a WVU player. Caldwell is one of two new assistants that Kenny Brooks has hired this summer.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

