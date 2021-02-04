Radford wins thriller over USC Upstate after officials wave off would be buzzer-beater

USC Upstate was a fraction of a second away from scoring an upset win over Radford on Thursday night at the Dedmon Center.
Spartans guard Tommy Bruner launched a would-be game-winner from just inside the half court line as time expired, but officials waived the basket off after a brief review to hand the Highlanders a 63-61 win. A fraction of Bruner’s right foot was still on the court as the clock hit zero.
“If a guy makes a half court, double-pump shot against you and you lose the game, I can live with that,” Radford coach Mike Jones said. “It sucks, but how much harder can you make it for them?”
Bruner also had a layup wiped off the scoreboard on Upstate’s previous possession when he was called for an offensive foul. Highlanders forward Chryee Walker drew the charge under the basket with 4.2 seconds left after turning the ball over his team’s previous possession.
“That’s who we are,” Jones said. “We pride ourselves on being gritty and tough and making championship type plays...that’s been a staple of our program since I’ve been here particularly in the last four or five years.”
Radford needed a few minutes to knock the rust off coming off a 10-day layoff after the Big South postponed their series against Gardner-Webb last week. Their opponent USC Upstate was coming off an even longer layoff due to COVID-19 issues within the program.
It was a 9-0 run coming out of halftime that got the Highlanders back on track after trailing 29-28 at the half. They forced USC Upstate to burn a quick timeout less than three minutes into the half when Fah'Mir Ali stole the ball at midcourt and set up Walker for a dunk in transition with a behind the back pass.
Walker’s dunk gave Radford its then largest lead at 35-29.
A technical foul on the Highlanders bench with less than nine minutes to go in the game helped USC Upstate get back into the game. Bruner hit a pair of free throws then knocked down a deep 3-pointer to tie the game 54-54.
It was a tight game the rest of the way.
“My first one,” Jones said, of the technical. “(The officials said) I chased him up the sideline. First of all, I’m 55, I don’t chase anything. I may have taken two steps, but I never left the coaches box, but unfortunately I was a little too demonstrative and got a tech and put our team at a disadvantage by doing that. I got to be better and under emotional control.”
Radford shot under 30% from the field to open the game and trailed the first eight minutes of the game, but Shaquan Jules dropped in a layup to give the Highlanders their first lead, 12-11, with 11:28 left in the first half.
Jules was averaging 6.6 points coming into the game and had five points and three rebounds in the first 10 minutes of the game. He had 13 points and it was only the third time his season the junior has scored in double-digits.
The highlight of the half for Radford was a one-handed slam by Dravon Mangum. Lewis Djonkam drew a double-team in the paint and dished it off to Mangum as he cut to the basket right through the free throw lane to give his team a 22-19 lead with 5:43 to go in the half. Mangum had 13 points and Djonkam had a team-high 14 points.
Most of Radford’s offense came at the rim in the half with 26 of its 28 first half points coming in the paint and nine offensive rebounds. Upstate only had two points in the paint in the half and two offensive rebounds. The Spartans were 5 of 13 from 3-point range while Radford was 0 of 7.