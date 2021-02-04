Radford wins thriller over USC Upstate after officials wave off would be buzzer-beater

It was a 9-0 run coming out of halftime that got the Highlanders back on track after trailing 29-28 at the half. They forced USC Upstate to burn a quick timeout less than three minutes into the half when Fah'Mir Ali stole the ball at midcourt and set up Walker for a dunk in transition with a behind the back pass.

Walker’s dunk gave Radford its then largest lead at 35-29.

A technical foul on the Highlanders bench with less than nine minutes to go in the game helped USC Upstate get back into the game. Bruner hit a pair of free throws then knocked down a deep 3-pointer to tie the game 54-54.

It was a tight game the rest of the way.

“My first one,” Jones said, of the technical. “(The officials said) I chased him up the sideline. First of all, I’m 55, I don’t chase anything. I may have taken two steps, but I never left the coaches box, but unfortunately I was a little too demonstrative and got a tech and put our team at a disadvantage by doing that. I got to be better and under emotional control.”

Radford shot under 30% from the field to open the game and trailed the first eight minutes of the game, but Shaquan Jules dropped in a layup to give the Highlanders their first lead, 12-11, with 11:28 left in the first half.