Radford women's basketball banking on depth, offense

McGuire did not nominate any of his players for the preseason All-Big South team, but that does not mean he has a low opinion of his players.

"We have some talent … [that could] be receiving some accolades at the end of the year," he said. "Our team right now is just so unproven.

"Where we are right now kind of reminds me where we were probably seven years ago, when Jayda Worthy and Janayla White were freshmen … and they had to play and they had to kind of figure it out. They became all-conference players and they led us to some championships. We have another group that feels very similar to that right now. Overall, top to bottom, right now our talent's probably better. Now we have to … go out here and prove ourselves."

Radford has been picked sixth out of 12 teams in the league’s preseason coaches poll.

The Highlanders must replace their top three scorers. McGuire said Makaila Wilson (9.3 ppg) gave up basketball and transferred to a school in her home state of Tennessee to be a nonplaying student. Tina Lindenfeld (9.0 ppg) graduated and opted not to use her extra year of eligibility. Ariel Williams (8.4 ppg) joined Incarnate Word in her home state of Texas as a graduate transfer for her extra year of eligibility.