Radford women's basketball banking on depth, offense

The Radford women's basketball team did not have a winning record last season.
But coach Mike McGuire expects Radford will return to its winning ways this season.
"Without a doubt," McGuire said.
The Highlanders were 9-11 overall and 9-9 in Big South play last season, when they were plagued by COVID-19 issues. A string of six straight winning seasons came to an end.
Only two starters are back, but McGuire likes the makeup of his roster.
"This is probably the most depth of talent that I've had," said McGuire, who is entering his ninth season at the school. "I've had some good teams, but we weren't that deep. We have a lot of options, a lot of good players. I'd be very disappointed if we didn't have a much better year."
Defense and rebounding have been the trademarks of the McGuire era at Radford, but this year's team has a different strong suit.
"We're better offensively than we are defensively," he said. "This team seems to have a lot more fun wanting to score the ball. I'll be honest, defense is somewhat of a struggle for us. … Different identity for our team."
Rebounding is a major question mark, said McGuire.
"For us to be very competitive, we're going to have to make more of a commitment to that," he said. "We're going to need some post players to step up and rebound."
McGuire did not nominate any of his players for the preseason All-Big South team, but that does not mean he has a low opinion of his players.
"We have some talent … [that could] be receiving some accolades at the end of the year," he said. "Our team right now is just so unproven.
"Where we are right now kind of reminds me where we were probably seven years ago, when Jayda Worthy and Janayla White were freshmen … and they had to play and they had to kind of figure it out. They became all-conference players and they led us to some championships. We have another group that feels very similar to that right now. Overall, top to bottom, right now our talent's probably better. Now we have to … go out here and prove ourselves."
Radford has been picked sixth out of 12 teams in the league’s preseason coaches poll.
The Highlanders must replace their top three scorers. McGuire said Makaila Wilson (9.3 ppg) gave up basketball and transferred to a school in her home state of Tennessee to be a nonplaying student. Tina Lindenfeld (9.0 ppg) graduated and opted not to use her extra year of eligibility. Ariel Williams (8.4 ppg) joined Incarnate Word in her home state of Texas as a graduate transfer for her extra year of eligibility.
Sophomores Danielle Montelbano and Destinee Marshall are battling for the starting point guard job.
Bryonna McClean will again start at off-guard. The senior averaged 8.3 points and 6.3 rebounds last season.
"She's always had a defensive role for us, but I think she'll be able to probably score a little bit more than she has the previous years," McGuire said.
The other starting wing will be Mount St. Mary's graduate transfer Bridget Birkhead, who has joined the Highlanders for her extra year of eligibility. She ranks fourth in Mount St. Mary's history with 173 career 3-pointers. She had 18 points and four 3-pointers in a win over Radford when she was a sophomore.
"She's very offensive-minded, but you can tell she understands the game and how to play," McGuire said.
Appalachian State transfer Jackie Christ, a 6-foot-3 junior who gradated from Dominion High School in Loudoun County, will start at center.
"I recruited Jackie out of high school. When she went into the [transfer] portal, we reached out to her immediately," McGuire said. "She's very mobile. She's athletic.
"Jackie's proven in practice we've got to throw the ball to her. [But] our strength is more on the perimeter scoring. … Not quite as [much of] an emphasis to throw the ball inside probably unless Jackie's in the game."
The contenders to start at power forward include junior Rachel LaLonde (6.6 ppg) and freshmen Makaila Brown and Alyssa Chapman. Guard Ashley Tudor (7.0 ppg) will also see time at that spot.
The bench includes Taiye Johnson, who started at center last season; sophomore guard Kyanna Morgan; and Dayton transfer Bailee Adkins, who is recovering from foot surgery.
There are six freshmen on the roster, including nonscholarship player Naja Ngongba, the daughter of former Radford head coach and current Georgetown assistant Tajama Ngongba.
Radford will open the season Nov. 10 at Pittsburgh. Other nonleague foes of note include No. 19 West Virginia and No. 24 Virginia Tech.