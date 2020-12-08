 Skip to main content
Radford women's basketball team on COVID-19 pause again
Radford logo (copy) (copy)
Courtesy of Radford University

The Radford women's basketball team has paused activities for the second time this season because of COVID-19 issues.

Radford announced Monday it was pausing activities for precautionary reasons because of a positive COVID-19 test and canceled Wednesday's home game with William and Mary.

Radford had announced Nov. 27 it was pausing activities because of a positive case and canceled a Nov. 29 game at North Carolina State.

The Highlanders returned to action last weekend at Marshall. They are scheduled to visit Georgia on Sunday.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

