Radford women's basketball team on COVID-19 pause again

The Radford women's basketball team has paused activities for the second time this season because of COVID-19 issues.
Radford announced Monday it was pausing activities for precautionary reasons because of a positive COVID-19 test and canceled Wednesday's home game with William and Mary.
Radford had announced Nov. 27 it was pausing activities because of a positive case and canceled a Nov. 29 game at North Carolina State.
The Highlanders returned to action last weekend at Marshall. They are scheduled to visit Georgia on Sunday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!