Radford's Ali enters transfer portal

Radford men's basketball standout Fah'Mir Ali has entered the transfer portal, the university confirmed Tuesday.

Ali made the Big South all-freshman team this season. The guard led Radford in scoring (10.6 ppg) and minutes (29.7 mpg). He ranked fifth in the Big South in assists (3.8 apg) and fourth in steals (1.6 spg). He started 23 games for the 15-12 Highlanders.

Also Tuesday, Radford reserve guard Dante Moses tweeted that he was entering the portal. The junior-college transfer averaged 3.0 points and 6.7 minutes in 20 games this season.

Nonscholarship player Kobe Tigney, who played in just five games this season, has also entered the portal.

Junior-college transfer Jamal Burke, who played in only four games this season, entered the portal last week.