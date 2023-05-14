Bryce Corbett has developed a knack of rising to the moment when the calendar reaches late April during his three seasons at Radford University. The Big South Conference men’s golf tournament, held in the third week of the month, serves as a springboard for Corbett heading into the amateur tournaments he plays over the summer.

Corbett’s college season, unlike his first two years with the Highlanders, hasn’t finished yet. He is more than excited for what he calls the “biggest event I’ve ever played” in the coming days.

The Radford junior became the first golfer in program history to make an NCAA regional after winning the Big South individual title a little more than three weeks ago. He will be one of five individuals playing in a regional at the Cliffs at Keowee Falls in Salem, S.C.; that field will also include 14 teams.

The three-round regional begins Monday. Corbett’s only way of advancing to the national championship is posting the lowest individual score of the players not on the top five teams at the regional.

“He’s going to step out there with the mentality that he’s going to win and that he can win. That’s how he approaches every week,” Radford coach Nick Grant said in a phone interview. “I don’t think it’s going to be one of those deals where, hey, I’m glad to be here and I’m going to play. He will be ready to play, and he will certainly expect to play well.”

Corbett, a native of Gainesville and a Battlefield High School graduate, has been one of the Highlanders’ steadiest players over the past three seasons. He entered this season with the lowest scoring average in program history (72.29), which is more than two strokes lower than teammate and reigning State Open of Virginia champion Nicholas Taliaferro (74.84).

“I just love playing competition,” Corbett said in a phone interview. “Every time a tournament comes around I kind of just get in that extra gear of focus and stuff like that to perform to the best of my abilities.”

Corbett has been at his best in the Big South tournament. Those showings (leading the Highlanders to the match play finals in 2021 and a fourth-place individual performance in 2022) trickled over into his play in amateur tournaments over the summer months.

He finished third in the 2021 State Open of Virginia. He began his summer last year by winning the Kenridge Invitational in a playoff. He advanced to the quarterfinals of the VSGA Amateur Championship and finished third in the Eastern Amateur Championship later in the summer.

“I think I just like being in that environment because I like showing off my skills and testing them against the best,” he said.

Corbett’s Big South individual title was the first by a Radford golfer. He joined Myles Creighton, Conner Hayden and Weston Eklund as the only golfers in program history to win a tournament.

Corbett’s title carried bigger implications. The win garnered him conference player of the year honors — a first in program history — and earned him an automatic bid as an individual to an NCAA regional.

“It’s great for the program. We’ve been close a few times here in the last couple of years as a team and we’ve just come up a little bit short,” Grant said. “For him, I think it was just the next step in his progression. He certainly expected before the year started to play in the postseason and that certainly was one of his goals. Not a big surprise that he made it that far.”

Corbett ended his freshman season with a goal of adding length to his drives. He spent that summer focusing on increasing the speed on his swing, and he studied PGA Tour golfers to see how the players who hit longer tee shots approached their approach shots to the green.

He estimated he has gained 20 to 25 yards off the tee. That means he’s pulling wedges out of his bag for his approach shot versus a 7 or 8 iron like he did as a freshman.

“I finally just started swinging harder honestly and I haven’t lost the accuracy part, which has been nice,” Corbett said. “I lost a little bit of accuracy, but not enough to hurt me.”

Corbett said he and Grant looked over his fairway numbers and noticed he’s missed one to two fairways per round since he started swinging harder.

“He felt like he needed to do that to become a better player,” Grant said. “He certainly did that.”

Corbett has a scoring average of 71.9 over 27 rounds and has four rounds in the 60s this season. He had a nine-birdie, 6-under 66 showing during the second round of the Big South championship that propelled him to the individual title.

He credited his improved play this season to putting “more consistently this semester than I have any other semester in school.”

That included 14 birdies in the Big South championship. It was his sixth tournament this season with double-digit birdies, highlighted by a season-high 17 birdies at the Elon Phoenix Invitational.

“I think Bryce always tends to rise to the moment,” Grant said. “He knew that he would have to play well at the conference tournament to get a shot to move on to the postseason. He tends to play better when the pressure is higher. He kind of did the same thing last year — he kind of peaked at the end of the season when it was most important.”