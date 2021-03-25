Radford's Quinton Morton-Robertson enters transfer portal

Quinton Morton-Robertson is looking for a change of scenery.

Morton-Robertson, who was a basketball star at Radford High School before moving on to Radford University, said Thursday he has entered the transfer portal.

He averaged 7.4 points and 21.0 minutes as a sophomore for the Highlanders (15-12, 12-6 Big South) this season. The guard played in 22 games, starting 11.

"I just wanted to see something different outside of Radford," he said. "I grew up here. … I want to get out and basically be more uncomfortable to get comfortable."

Morton-Robertson said he was satisfied with the minutes he played this season.

"It really had nothing to do with playing time — just [wanted] different scenery, just to get away from everybody that I know," he said. "Meet new people, meet new coaches."

He met in person with Radford coach Mike Jones on Tuesday, the day he entered the portal.

Morton-Robertson made a team-high 35 3-pointers this season. He averaged 1.5 assists.

"I think I can offer [schools] a consistent jump shot, ball-handling, dishing for others," he said.