Radford's Quinton Morton-Robertson enters transfer portal

Quinton Morton-Robertson is looking for a change of scenery.
Morton-Robertson, who was a basketball star at Radford High School before moving on to Radford University, said Thursday he has entered the transfer portal.
He averaged 7.4 points and 21.0 minutes as a sophomore for the Highlanders (15-12, 12-6 Big South) this season. The guard played in 22 games, starting 11.
"I just wanted to see something different outside of Radford," he said. "I grew up here. … I want to get out and basically be more uncomfortable to get comfortable."
Morton-Robertson said he was satisfied with the minutes he played this season.
"It really had nothing to do with playing time — just [wanted] different scenery, just to get away from everybody that I know," he said. "Meet new people, meet new coaches."
He met in person with Radford coach Mike Jones on Tuesday, the day he entered the portal.
Morton-Robertson made a team-high 35 3-pointers this season. He averaged 1.5 assists.
"I think I can offer [schools] a consistent jump shot, ball-handling, dishing for others," he said.
Morton-Robertson was named the Timesland boys basketball player of the year as a sophomore, junior and senior at Radford High School. He was a four-year starter at point guard, helping the Bobcats win three state titles. He averaged 18.9 points and 4.3 assists as a senior, when the Bobcats went 30-0.
He verbally committed to the Highlanders in September of his senior year, picking Radford over Longwood.
"The Jones family has done a lot for me, so it was a pretty easy choice to go there," he said. "I had known the Jones family all my life. … I was a Highlander fan."
He is in no rush to pick a new school.
"I'm going to take my time with this process, like I should've my senior year," he said. "I made a good decision to go to Radford, but I think this time around I'm going to look at it [longer]."
Morton-Robertson averaged just 1.3 points and 5.9 minutes in 19 games as a freshman backup for the Highlanders last season, when Radford's starting backcourt featured Carlik Jones and Travis Fields.
His playing time increased this season with Jones and Fields no longer on the team. He scored in double figures in six games this season.
Jones confirmed Thursday that Radford junior reserve guard Josiah Jeffers, who averaged 4.5 points and 15.4 minutes this season, has also entered the portal. He played in 26 games this season, starting seven.
That brings the total of Radford men's basketball players in the portal to six, including Big South all-freshman pick Fah'Mir Ali, who led the team in points, minutes, assists and steals this year.