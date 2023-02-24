The Randolph-Macon men's basketball team earned the first win of what it hopes is another long postseason run Friday.

Well, maybe hope is not the right word.

The top-seeded and second-ranked Yellow Jackets beat ninth-seeded Ferrum 75-61 in an ODAC quarterfinal at the Salem Civic Center.

The defending NCAA Division III champion Yellow Jackets (25-1) won their 23rd straight game.

"Hope is not a good strategy, so we're not even hoping for anything," Yellow Jackets coach Josh Merkel said. "We're mindful that we need to play our best each time out and continue to grow and get better as the game goes on or our season will end at some point, too."

Deshone Hicks had 31 points and seven 3-pointers for Ferrum (10-17).

"He's been special all year," Ferrum coach Patrick Corrigan said. "He's one of the most talented offensive players I've ever seen at this level."

"Hicks is just a really, really good player — one of the best that I've coached against," Merkel said. "You can play great defense and he's making a 30-footer."

Daniel Mbangue had 25 points and 11 rebounds for the three-time defending league champion Yellow Jackets. He was 9 of 10 from the field.

"Daniel was just playing great," Merkel said. "We were trying to feed him the ball and give him more touches. It was a focus to get that ball to the paint."

Down 42-27 with 17:40 left, the Panthers went on a 14-3 run to trim the lead to 45-41 with 12:15 to go. Hicks had three 3-pointers in the run.

"He made some big-time plays," Corrigan said.

Ferrum's Calvin Washington later scored to trim the lead to 47-43 with 10:43 to go.

But the Yellow Jackets answered with a 7-0 run to build a 54-43 cushion with 9:16 remaining.

"We're not as deep as some of the other teams. And so I think our intensity goes in waves," Corrigan said. "It takes so much to get back in the game.

"You get it to four and we're spent, and so they get some easy baskets."

Randolph-Macon made only two 3-pointers but shot 54% from the field.

"Not only are they tough and physical and athletic, they're also smart," Corrigan said.

Ferrum made 10 3-pointers but shot only 36.1% from the field. Randolph-Macon entered the game ranked eighth in Division III in field-goal percentage defense (37.2%).

"[Merkel] did a good job of switching defenses," Corrigan said.

Washington finished with 11 points.

Josh Talbert had 15 points for the Yellow Jackets. Miles Mallory added 14 points. Mallory also had the 262nd block of his career, breaking ODAC and R-MC marks.

This was Corrigan's first season as Ferrum's head coach. He hopes the Panthers can build upon their first-round win at Averett on Tuesday.

"I hope they have a good offseason and they come back hungry and we can pick up where we left off," he said. "We came a long way, especially defensively."

Randolph-Macon will meet Roanoke in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Saturday.