DALEVILLE — Roanoke College began Thursday needing two wins to claim the ODAC softball tournament.

Roanoke is still two wins away from the title.

Second-seeded and 10th-ranked Randolph-Macon beat the top-seeded Maroons 4-2 on Thursday in the first game of the ODAC finals at the Botetourt Sports Complex.

The best-of-three series continues at 1 p.m. Friday. Game 3, if necessary, would be played at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

"Winning the first game really sets the tone for [Friday] and it really gives us more … confidence and more leeway," winning pitcher Gracie Ellis said.

But the Maroons (27-11) aren't fretting, even though they will need to beat the Yellow Jackets (37-8) twice Friday to win the crown.

"No pressure," said losing pitcher Jada Karnes, a William Byrd graduate. "It's a new day [Friday].

"We came out as the loser today but we're ready for [Friday]."

Roanoke did sweep the regular-season series with Randolph-Macon, so the Maroons do have reason for optimism.

"We know that we can beat them," Karnes said. "I think we got this."

"There's no doubt that we can come out and we can win two [Friday]," Roanoke coach Mike Mitchell said.

Roanoke, which saw a nine-game winning streak come to an end Thursday, has won 19 of its last 23 games.

An automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament will be at stake Friday. Roanoke and Randolph-Macon both got at-large bids last year.

Mitchell figures the Maroons have a "50-50 shot" to get an at-large bid Monday if they do not win the league tournament.

Randolph-Macon is ranked third and Roanoke fifth in the NCAA's regional rankings.

"There's a lot of good teams in our region, so that's what's the problem," Mitchell said. "It's so deep it's hard to say right now [about an at-large bid]."

Roanoke and Randolph-Macon tied for the ODAC regular-season title with 17-3 league marks. Roanoke got the top seed for the tournament because of the regular-season sweep. This is the first time Roanoke is the top seed since 2007.

Randolph-Macon and Roanoke each won a four-team, double-elimination pod last weekend to advance to the finals. Roanoke's pod was held at Liberty University because the Moyer Sports Complex is undergoing construction and the Botetourt Sports Complex was booked.

Ellis (20-4) pitched a four-hitter Thursday, allowing one earned run and three walks while striking out 11.

"She's a tremendous pitcher," Mitchell said. "She moves the ball well. She spins it well. She moves it up and down and side to side in the zone."

Karnes (16-4) pitched an eight-hitter, allowing two earned runs and three walks while striking out three.

"Everything was working except for [the] change-up," said Karnes, who will be joining the Liberty University staff as a graduate assistant.

The Yellow Jackets scored a run in the fifth inning to grab a 3-2 lead. After Amanda Lanyon singled and Naomi Sadler walked, Rilee Baughan hit an RBI single to left. Karnes retired the next two batters to escape further damage.

Roanoke had a runner on third in the sixth, but Ellis struck out Rachel Sirbaugh to end the threat.

Randolph-Macon added an insurance run in the seventh. After Lanyon doubled and Sadler got an infield hit, Baughan hit an RBI single to right.

Roanoke's Jordyn DiFava grounded into a double play for the first two outs of the bottom of the seventh. Mitchell was not thrilled with the call that DiFava was out and argued with the first-base umpire.

The Maroons grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first. Meri Bostic singled, stole second and later scored on an error by first baseman Baughan.

Randolph-Macon scored twice in the third. Jessica Pittman reached base on an error by shortstop Lilly Burns, advanced on a sacrifice bunt and a grounder and scored on Lanyon's RBI infield hit. Karnes later allowed a bases-loaded walk to bring home another run. But Karnes struck out Olivia Owens to escape additional damage.

Roanoke tied the game in the bottom of the third. After Adriana Rivera walked and Lord Botetourt graduate Lauren Hoffman singled, Kate Houle hit an RBI single to center. Ellis struck out Burns to end the inning.