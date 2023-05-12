DALEVILLE — Last month, the Roanoke College softball team swept its two-game regular-season series with Randolph-Macon.

This week it was Randolph-Macon's turn to pull off a two-game sweep.

The 10th-ranked and second-seeded Yellow Jackets won the ODAC tournament by rallying past top-seeded Roanoke 4-3 in Game 2 of the ODAC finals Friday at the Botetourt Sports Complex.

"We really wanted to redeem ourselves," said Randolph-Macon left fielder Cameron Hildebrand, a James River graduate.

The Yellow Jackets won the best-of-three finals 2-0, including a 4-2 win Thursday.

"It's hard to see them take it when we thought we were so close," said Roanoke first baseman Lauren Hoffman, a Lord Botetourt graduate.

The Yellow Jackets (38-8) hugged each other and jumped up and down after winning the tournament for the first time since 2015.

"We haven't done this in eight years, so this is huge," Yellow Jackets ace Gracie Ellis said.

Randolph-Macon earned an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament.

"We've played a really strong schedule, which has helped us," Randolph-Macon coach Kevin Proffitt said. "We've come from behind in so many games. … The experience of that has really helped."

The Maroons (27-12) must now wait and see if they will get an at-large NCAA bid Monday.

"We're hopeful," Hoffman said. "We feel like we deserve it."

"We've just got to keep our fingers crossed," Roanoke coach Mike Mitchell said. "We have a really good shot."

Randolph-Macon was third and Roanoke fifth in the NCAA's regional rankings this week (based on games through last weekend). Another ODAC school, Virginia Wesleyan, was fourth.

"We're one of the best conferences in the country in Division III, so hopefully they'll recognize that and take all three of us," Mitchell said.

All three teams did make the 62-team NCAA field last year, with Roanoke and Randolph-Macon getting at-large bids and Virginia Wesleyan earning the automatic bid.

Roanoke's resume this year includes two wins over Randolph-Macon, one win over Christopher Newport and a win over Virginia Wesleyan. All three of those foes are currently nationally ranked.

"Our strength of schedule is on par and above most other teams," Mitchell said.

Ellis (21-4), who was named the ODAC tournament's most outstanding player, beat Roanoke for the second straight day. She threw a six-hitter Friday, allowing three earned runs and one walk while striking out two.

"She throws hard and has some good movement," Hoffman said.

The Yellow Jackets banged out 11 hits off Roanoke pitchers Lindsay Gedro and Jada Karnes. Karnes (16-5), who threw 2 2/3 innings of relief, took the loss.

Down 3-2, the Yellow Jackets scored two runs off Karnes (William Byrd) in the top of the sixth.

Jessica Pittman and Kiley Lamberth singled and advanced on a Hildebrand sacrifice bunt. Amanda Lanyon hit a sacrifice fly to tie the game. Naomi Sadler had an RBI infield hit to give Randolph-Macon the 4-3 lead.

The Maroons had a runner on second in the seventh. But Rachel Sirbaugh hit a foul popup and Meri Bostic grounded out to end the game.

Sadler went 4 for 4 with one RBI for Randolph-Macon.

Makayla Austin had two doubles and scored twice for Roanoke.

The Yellow Jackets took a 1-0 lead in the second on a walk, single, sacrifice bunt and Lamberth's sacrifice fly.

Roanoke had a runner on third in the bottom of the second, but Ellis retired Hoffman on a foul popup to end the threat.

The Yellow Jackets added a run in the third. Sadler had a bunt hit, stole second, moved to third on a passed ball and scored on Rilee Baughan's grounder.

Roanoke cut the lead to 2-1 in the bottom of the third. Austin doubled, advanced on Sirbaugh's sacrifice bunt and scored on Bostic's sacrifice fly.

The Maroons tied the game in the fourth on an Adriana Rivera infield hit, a Molly Epperson single, a Kate Houle sacrifice bunt and Lilly Burns' sacrifice fly. But Ellis struck out Hoffman with a runner on third to escape further damage.

Roanoke took a 3-2 lead in the fifth. Austin doubled, advanced on a Sirbaugh sacrifice bunt and scored on Bostic's RBI single. But Ellis later retired Rivera on a foul popup with a runner on second to end the inning.

Photos: Roanoke drops decisive ODAC finals Game 2 to Randolph-Macon