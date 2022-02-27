Randolph-Macon handles Virginia Wesleyan in ODAC men's final

A quest for a three-peat will surely include some potential stumbles along the way.

Randolph-Macon experienced the equivalent of a stubbed toe in the first half of Sunday's ODAC men's basketball tourney final between the Yellow Jackets and third-seeded Virginia Wesleyan at Salem Civic Center.

It turned out to be a problem Randolph-Macon, the nation's top-ranked team according to D3hoops.com, could handle.

The Yellow Jackets outscored the Marlins 25-11 in the first 10 minutes of the second half and cruised the rest of the way, claiming the ODAC title and the automatic bid into the NCAA Division III tournament with a 74-59 win.

The victory is yet another feather in the Jackets' cap of accomplishments from the past four seasons.

• Sunday's victory was R-MC's 21st straight win, and its 44th in the last 45 games.

• It clinched the Jackets' third straight appearance in the NCAA tourney (there was none held for Division III after the 2020-21 season).

• And it was also the eighth straight time Randolph-Macon has beaten the Marlins, one of the ODAC's other perennial title contenders in men's basketball.

The Marlins gave a reminder of their potential in the first half on Sunday.

Virginia Wesleyan had grabbed some momentum late in the first half, scoring seven of the last nine points in the period to get within 37-36 of Randolph-Macon.

After intermission, however, the Yellow Jackets seized control.

"We have a veteran group, and we trust them," R-MC coach Josh Merkel said. "Virginia Wesleyan played a great first half. They shot 63% [from the floor] and made some real tough shots. We probably helped them some.

"But talk about getting better as the game goes on. We talk about learning from our mistakes."

Randolph-Macon (27-1) scored on seven of its first eight possessions of the second half, outscoring the Marlins 15-4 during the stretch that ended on a Talbert field goal with 14:29 remaining in the game. At that point, the Jackets had turned a one-point game into a 53-40 advantage.

While Randolph-Macon was warming up, the Marlins were searching for their own solutions. Not only did their shooting percentage fall — Virginia Wesleyan made just three of nine field-goal attempts in the first 10 minutes of the second half — but second chances were nearly nonexistent. The Marlins had just one offensive rebound as they fell behind, while R-MC scored multiple times off second chances.

"I thought we were executing and winning balls in the first half. We were keeping guys in front. We were solid," Virginia Wesleyan coach Dave Macedo said. "In the second half, I thought we were a little loose, we took some tough shots and their physical play bothered us."

Virginia Wesleyan (18-10) scored the next four points to get the deficit back to single digits momentarily, but Randolph-Macon responded with another 8-2 run and were never threatened again.