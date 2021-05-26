Reigning NCAA champ UCLA a stern test for Virginia Tech softball

While the Virginia Tech softball team has made the NCAA super regionals for only the second time, its opponent this week has a much more storied history.
Twelve-time NCAA champ UCLA (44-4) will host Virginia Tech (36-13) in a best-of-three super regional series, which begins at 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
"They're the most historic program in our sport," said Kenzie Fowler, who will be the ESPN analyst for this super regional series and who was the analyst for the UCLA regional last weekend.
"You're going up against the Yankees here. They win their regionals almost every year. They're in supers almost every year. And they have the most national championships.
"It's a very daunting task for an ACC team and a young Virginia Tech team to go into L.A. and try and play spoiler."
The winner of the super regional will advance to the eight-team Women's College World Series. UCLA is seeking to make the World Series for the sixth straight time and for the 30th time overall.
The Bruins are the reigning NCAA champs, having won the crown when the NCAA tournament was last held in 2019.
"The people that we are able to bring in to UCLA are … the elite academically and athletically," said UCLA coach Kelly Inouye-Perez, a former UCLA player who is in her 15th season as her alma mater's head coach. "I committed here [as a player] knowing that they were the winningest program, and the best in the game had played here.
"I have the best job in the world because the location is ideal, the academics is respectable and softball … gives you an opportunity to go for that national championship."
The Pacific-12 champion Bruins are the No. 2 overall seed in the NCAA field and were ranked second in last week's national coaches poll.
"We're better than we were in 2019," Inouye-Perez said.
"This team is stronger than they were in 2019," Fowler said. "Their pitching is stronger. They have more depth. They're very versatile. And they're a tough offense when they get hot."
Virginia Tech shortstop Kelsey Bennett is well aware of UCLA's tradition.
"Every single year I've watched the Women's College World Series [on TV]. … Growing up, I definitely wanted to go West Coast," said Bennett, a Georgia native. "It was UCLA, or honestly Arizona was one of them, and then I just realized it was way too far from home."
But Tech coach Pete D'Amour isn't quaking about UCLA's tradition.
"The thing with softball now is the rest of the country is pretty good, too," D'Amour said. "When you get to this level, the top 16 teams in the country, there's not much difference [in talent] between any of us."
D'Amour was an assistant on the 2009 Missouri team that won a super regional series at UCLA.
"So they're human," D'Amour said of the Bruins.
UCLA ace Rachel Garcia will be heading off to Tokyo this summer as a member of the U.S. Olympic team. The fifth-year senior is 16-0 with a 0.78 ERA and 142 strikeouts in 107 1/3 innings. She is also batting .373 with 12 homers.
"She is the best player in college softball," Fowler said. "She's the face of our sport. She's going to go down as a generational player. And she's very tough to beat.
"She's like a Shohei Otani right now. She can dominate in the circle and she can dominate in the batter's box."
Garcia was named the 2019 USA Softball collegiate player of the year and is one of 10 finalists for this year's award.
"She throws 70 [mph]," Inouye-Perez said. "She has a great riseball. … She's better than she was [in 2019] in that she has more of a down ball and an off-speed that she can use at any time."
But D'Amour said he is not putting Garcia "on a pedestal."
"We faced our assistant coach Mike Lewis today and he arguably throws a little bit harder than she does," D'Amour said.
Garcia is the latest in a long line of UCLA greats, including Dot Richardson (now Liberty's coach), Lisa Fernandez (now a Bruins assistant), Amanda Freed, Natasha Watley and Stacey Nuveman.
"Softball recruiting is very well stacked in southern California, so that's a very big advantage for UCLA and even for other teams on the West Coast," said Fowler, a former pitcher at Arizona.
Inouye-Perez plans to use both Garcia and Megan Faraimo (18-3, 1.18 ERA) this week.
In addition to Garcia, UCLA's Bubba Nickles (.353) is also on the U.S. Olympic roster. But Nickles has not played since March because of a wrist injury.
The teams will be playing just one game a day in the super regionals. So Tech ace Keely Rochard (28-8) can start every game.
"It's going to come down to Keely Rochard in the circle and if she's able to shut down UCLA and if Virginia Tech can scrap out some runs against a tough pitching staff," Fowler said.
UCLA beat Minnesota 2-1 in the final of the UCLA regional last weekend.
Tech went 3-0 to win the Arizona State regional last week. The Hokies stayed in Arizona after winning the regional, and planned to head to Los Angeles on Tuesday.
The Hokies are in the super regionals for the first time since 2008.
"They need to play into the underdog role," Fowler said. "They have no pressure on them. The pressure will be absolutely on UCLA. If you're a young team like Virginia Tech, you can channel that and play loose.