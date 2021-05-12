Rematch with Notre Dame awaits Virginia Tech in ACC softball tourney

Rochard leads NCAA Division I in strikeouts (288) and is tied for the Division I lead in shutouts (13). She leads the ACC in ERA (1.12) and innings pitched (194) and is tied for the ACC lead in wins.

In an April 23 doubleheader, Notre Dame beat Tech 2-1 in Game 1 and won 6-5 in Game 2. Notre Dame's Alexis Holloway outdueled Rochard in the first game. Neither Holloway nor Rochard pitched the nightcap.

The following day, the Fighting Irish won 4-3 in nine innings. Holloway and Rochard each went the distance.

Notre Dame won the April 25 series finale 3-1. Rochard threw one inning of scoreless relief. Holloway did not pitch in that game.

D'Amour said Rochard threw well enough to win in all of the games she pitched against Notre Dame.

"She gave us a chance to win," D'Amour said. "She has all year."

The Hokies committed a total of seven errors in the first three games of the Notre Dame series.

"We've just got to play better defense [in the rematch]," D'Amour said.

The Notre Dame series marked the first time All-ACC second-team pick Cameron Fagan had played for Tech since March 21 because of an injury. She had three errors at shortstop in the series.