Rematch with Notre Dame awaits Virginia Tech in ACC softball tourney

Three weekends ago, the Notre Dame softball team swept a four-game series at Virginia Tech.
Guess which team the Hokies must play in the ACC quarterfinals?
Yep, fourth-seeded and 20th-ranked Virginia Tech (32-12, 23-11) will face the fifth-seeded Fighting Irish (31-12, 20-10) at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Louisville.
"The one thing about Notre Dame is I don't have to motivate our players," Tech coach Pete D'Amour said this week in a phone interview. "If our kids aren't motivated to play against Notre Dame after what happened, … we've got issues in the program. So I really haven't had to say anything.
"They know who we're playing and they want to take care of business. So I don't see it as a detriment, to play Notre Dame."
Because teams have to play just once a day in the single-elimination ACC tournament, the Hokies can send ACC pitcher of the year Keely Rochard (24-7) to the circle in every game they get to play this week.
"The one-game-a-day format helps us because Keely's tough to beat," D'Amour said. "You get her out there, we play defense and get a couple clutch hits, we can play against anybody.
"Go beat Keely. That's a tall task. … Anytime you put her out there, you've got a chance to win. And she can handle a game a day three days in a row."
Rochard leads NCAA Division I in strikeouts (288) and is tied for the Division I lead in shutouts (13). She leads the ACC in ERA (1.12) and innings pitched (194) and is tied for the ACC lead in wins.
In an April 23 doubleheader, Notre Dame beat Tech 2-1 in Game 1 and won 6-5 in Game 2. Notre Dame's Alexis Holloway outdueled Rochard in the first game. Neither Holloway nor Rochard pitched the nightcap.
The following day, the Fighting Irish won 4-3 in nine innings. Holloway and Rochard each went the distance.
Notre Dame won the April 25 series finale 3-1. Rochard threw one inning of scoreless relief. Holloway did not pitch in that game.
D'Amour said Rochard threw well enough to win in all of the games she pitched against Notre Dame.
"She gave us a chance to win," D'Amour said. "She has all year."
The Hokies committed a total of seven errors in the first three games of the Notre Dame series.
"We've just got to play better defense [in the rematch]," D'Amour said.
The Notre Dame series marked the first time All-ACC second-team pick Cameron Fagan had played for Tech since March 21 because of an injury. She had three errors at shortstop in the series.
So D'Amour subsequently moved Fagan, who is batting .411, over to third base. Kelsey Bennett has switched from third base to shortstop. The Tech infield has not made an error in the five games since the change.
The Tech batters have been preparing for a rematch with Holloway, an All-ACC third-team pick who is 13-6 with a 2.51 ERA.
"She likes to throw a lot of change-ups," D'Amour said. "You can't try to hit both of her speeds; you've got to pick one or the other. We've been focusing on that the last couple days."
The 10-team ACC tournament began Wednesday with first-round games; Tech and Notre Dame each had a first-round bye.
If Tech wins Thursday, it could face top-seeded and 13th-ranked Clemson in Friday's semifinals. Tech won two of three games at Clemson in February.
"It proves that if we play the type of softball we're capable of, we can play against anybody," D'Amour said.
If Tech reaches the Saturday title game, second-seeded and seventh-ranked Florida State could be the foe. Tech won two of three games against FSU in February.
An automatic NCAA tournament bid will be at stake in Saturday's final, but the Hokies are a safe bet for an at-large bid. The NCAA bids will be announced at 9 p.m. Sunday on ESPN2.
Tech has been named by the NCAA tournament committee as one of 20 contenders to host one of the 16 regionals.
D'Amour figures if the Hokies win Thursday and Friday, they could get to host a regional for the first time in their history.
The Hokies ended the regular season with a four-game series sweep of Syracuse, but that was two weekends ago.
Is Tech still sharp, despite the layoff?
"We really used the off time … to our advantage," D'Amour said. "We scrimmage a lot, so that's one thing that keeps us sharp."
Tech outfielder Kelsey Brown, a James Madison transfer in her second year on the Hokies, is batting .403 and has scored 41 runs. She made the All-ACC second team Tuesday.
"She works as hard as anybody I've ever been around," D'Amour said.
First baseman Jayme Bailey, batting .321 with 12 doubles and 40 RBIs, also made the All-ACC second team.
"She's not hitting as well as she should, but … the last two weeks she's really hit the ball well," D'Amour said.
Bennett (.286, 11 homers) made the All-ACC second team as well.
"She's as hot as any hitter I've been around," D'Amour said.