Rice's OT field goal gives VMI win over No. 19 Chattanooga

LEXINGTON — It looked like Jerry Rice’s 49-yard field goal was going to win the game for VMI.
Instead, his 37-yarder did.
The Lord Botetourt graduate kicked a 37-yard field goal to give the Keydets a 37-34 overtime win over No. 19 Chattanooga on Saturday at Foster Stadium.
“That’s the first time in my whole career I think I’ve ever hit a game-winning field goal, even in high school,” said Rice, a third-year sophomore. “It was pretty awesome.
“I told Bob [Soderholm], my long snapper, and Aaron [Vardell], my holder, before [the kick], ‘Let’s go home. I’m ready to get this over with.’”
The Keydets (4-2, 2-1 Southern Conference) stormed onto the field and swarmed Rice after his winning kick.
VMI bounced back from last weekend’s loss to rival The Citadel.
“Nothing beats this. This is the best experience I’ve ever had playing,” quarterback Seth Morgan said of the game-ending field goal. “After a devastating loss last week versus The Citadel, this week was a huge test for our team of what we were really about.”
Rice had made a career-long 49-yarder to give VMI a 34-31 lead over the Mocs with 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
The former walk-on said he was more nervous before that kick than he was before the overtime kick.
VMI faced a fourth-and-1 from the Mocs’ 32-yard-line when coach Scott Wachenheim turned to Rice for the 49-yard attempt instead of opting for a run to try to get the first down.
“I asked him … if he thought he could make it and he said, ‘Yeah, Coach, I got it.’ So I said, ‘OK, we’re kicking it.’ That was a tough decision,” Wachenheim said. “Nick Conte, our specialists coach, said, ‘Hey, Coach, he’s good from 53.’
“They have a great run defense. … On fourth-and-1 and everybody knows you’re running the football, that’s not where we’re strongest. … I felt really good that Jerry would make the kick.”
But Aaron Sears of the Mocs (2-3, 1-1) made a 39-yard field goal to tie the game at 34 with one second left in regulation.
In overtime, each team gets the ball first-and-10 from the enemy 25-yard line.
The Mocs got the ball first in overtime. After throwing a 5-yard pass, Mocs QB Cole Copeland threw two incomplete passes. Sears then attempted a 37-yard field goal, but it was wide right.
It was then VMI’s turn to have the ball. Three Korey Bridy runs moved the ball to the Mocs 20, setting the stage for Rice.
Rice made five field goals, tying the VMI single-game record set by Craig Jones in a 1977 game against William and Mary. Rice tied another VMI record by going 5 for 5.
“Jerry came as a walk-on [in 2019] and … I said, ‘Wow, I don’t know if this guy’s ever going to kick for us,’” Wachenheim said. “Nick did an unbelievable job developing Jerry.”
Morgan completed 30 of 42 passes for 306 yards and three touchdowns.
Bridy rushed for 165 yards on 36 carries.
The Keydets won even though receiver Jakob Herres, last season’s SoCon offensive player of the year, left the game after catching a pass on VMI’s first offensive play of the third quarter.
“When Jake went down, we all knew that we’d have to step up,” said receiver Michael Jackson, who had six catches for 140 yards and two TDs.
“When you lose a guy like that, that has a huge impact and everyone’s going to start looking around and be like, ‘Now what?’” Morgan said. “But I have great chemistry with all the guys.”
Wachenheim said Herres actually got hurt in the first half.
“He wanted to try and go [in the third quarter],” Wachenheim said. “It was was difficult for him to be playing. He was in a lot of pain.”
Morgan found Patrick Henry graduate Leroy Thomas wide-open in the right side of the end zone for a 14-yard TD pass to cut the Mocs’ lead to 24-22 with 8:51 left in the fourth quarter.
“That was a little backyard football,” Morgan said. “I just kind of reacted because he got off the corner and there he was open. I just flicked it to him.”
Morgan then threw a two-point conversion pass to a kneeling Max Brimigion to tie the game at 24.
Chattanooga’s Tyrell Price scored on a 33-yard run to give his team a 31-24 lead.
But on fourth-and-2, Morgan teamed with Jackson on a 29-yard TD pass to tie the game at 31 with 4:07 left in the fourth. Jackson beat a Mocs cornerback and made a leaping catch on the left sideline at about the 5-yard line, then headed for the end zone.