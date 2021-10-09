Rice's OT field goal gives VMI win over No. 19 Chattanooga

The former walk-on said he was more nervous before that kick than he was before the overtime kick.

VMI faced a fourth-and-1 from the Mocs’ 32-yard-line when coach Scott Wachenheim turned to Rice for the 49-yard attempt instead of opting for a run to try to get the first down.

“I asked him … if he thought he could make it and he said, ‘Yeah, Coach, I got it.’ So I said, ‘OK, we’re kicking it.’ That was a tough decision,” Wachenheim said. “Nick Conte, our specialists coach, said, ‘Hey, Coach, he’s good from 53.’

“They have a great run defense. … On fourth-and-1 and everybody knows you’re running the football, that’s not where we’re strongest. … I felt really good that Jerry would make the kick.”

But Aaron Sears of the Mocs (2-3, 1-1) made a 39-yard field goal to tie the game at 34 with one second left in regulation.

In overtime, each team gets the ball first-and-10 from the enemy 25-yard line.

The Mocs got the ball first in overtime. After throwing a 5-yard pass, Mocs QB Cole Copeland threw two incomplete passes. Sears then attempted a 37-yard field goal, but it was wide right.