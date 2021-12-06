Richmond hires VMI offensive coordinator Billy Cosh

Billy Cosh, who was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for VMI's first back-to-back winning seasons since the 1960s, is leaving the Keydets.

Richmond announced Monday it has hired Cosh as its new offensive coordinator.

Cosh guided VMI's pass-oriented, up-tempo "Air Raid" offense for the past two seasons.

He helped VMI make the FCS playoffs for the first time last spring, when the Keydets had their first winning season since 1981 and won their first Southern Conference title since 1977. They went 6-2 overall and 6-1 in SoCon play.

VMI averaged 29.2 points, 427.9 yards of total offense, 118.2 yards rushing and 309.6 yards passing last spring. When VMI career passing leader Reece Udinski suffered a season-ending knee injury in the fourth game last spring, backup QB Seth Morgan went 2-2 as the starting quarterback and kept the team on track for the playoffs. Morgan was named the SoCon freshman of the year and receiver Jakob Herres was named the SoCon offensive player of the year.