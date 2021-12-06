Richmond hires VMI offensive coordinator Billy Cosh

Billy Cosh, who was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for VMI's first back-to-back winning seasons since the 1960s, is leaving the Keydets.
Richmond announced Monday it has hired Cosh as its new offensive coordinator.
Cosh guided VMI's pass-oriented, up-tempo "Air Raid" offense for the past two seasons.
He helped VMI make the FCS playoffs for the first time last spring, when the Keydets had their first winning season since 1981 and won their first Southern Conference title since 1977. They went 6-2 overall and 6-1 in SoCon play.
VMI averaged 29.2 points, 427.9 yards of total offense, 118.2 yards rushing and 309.6 yards passing last spring. When VMI career passing leader Reece Udinski suffered a season-ending knee injury in the fourth game last spring, backup QB Seth Morgan went 2-2 as the starting quarterback and kept the team on track for the playoffs. Morgan was named the SoCon freshman of the year and receiver Jakob Herres was named the SoCon offensive player of the year.
This season, VMI went 6-5 overall and 4-4 in league play. The Keydets averaged 31.3 points, 418.8 yards of total offense, 161.5 yards rushing and 257.4 yards passing. When Morgan suffered an ankle injury, backup Collin Ironside led VMI to a win at Cornell in a relief role and then won his starting debut against Wofford. Morgan returned to action the following game.
Cosh served as VMI's receivers coach for two years before Scott Wachenheim promoted him to offensive coordinator. Cosh succeeded Brian Sheppard, the offensive coordinator who brought the Air Raid offense to VMI, in February 2020. Sheppard left VMI after two seasons to become the offensive quality control coach for Minnesota’s P.J. Fleck.
Cosh is the son of ex-Virginia Tech linebacker and former Richmond defensive coordinator Chris Cosh.
Spiders coach Russ Huesman did not retain Jeff Durden, who was Huesman's offensive coordinator at Richmond the past five seasons. Richmond went 6-5 overall and 4-4 in the Colonial Athletic Association this fall. Durden once served as VMI's offensive coordinator.