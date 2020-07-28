Richmond's Dressler, Magenbauer must look ahead to spring

"We were disappointed and sad, but I guess it will just give us more time to prepare for the spring," said Magenbauer, a rising third-year sophomore.

"We definitely understand the decision because during this time you have to understand that the health of not only those involved in athletics is important but the health of all people in the country."

Dressler, who earned All-CAA first-team honors at linebacker last fall, is a rising senior.

The NCAA fall sports championships, including the FCS football playoffs, are still scheduled to be held in 2020. But the NCAA Board of Governors could decided next week to cancel them or move them to the spring.

The Spiders are ranked No. 20 in the FCS Top 25 in the Street & Smith's football preview magazine. So having a shot at the playoffs is important to them.

Dressler said if the FCS playoffs are not moved to the spring, the Richmond coaches told him he and a few others could probably redshirt next spring so they could return next fall and pursue a playoff berth.

Dressler, who has never been redshirted in his career, would indeed want to return next fall as a fifth-year senior if the playoffs are not moved to next spring.