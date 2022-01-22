Roanoke College downs Hampden-Sydney in third ODAC victory of week

Call them partners in fine.

Roanoke College basketball’s Nick Price and Kasey Draper are fine attackers, fine defenders, and share very fine levels of ice-cold blood.

All that and the two of them, Maroons senior Price and junior Draper, Northside teammates before enrolling here, have been on hardwood floors together a fine long time.

“Since my fifth-grade year and your sixth-grade year, right?” Draper confirmed with Price.

The result has been the two of them can have a fine impact on a basketball contest.

That was apparent Saturday afternoon at the Cregger Center in Salem when the two of them were key figures in a 70-64 Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory over rival Hampden-Sydney.

Said impact was never more apparent than in the first and last five minutes of the second half.

Straight out of intermission, Price and Draper sparked a flurry that snapped a 32-32 deadlock at the break and carried the Maroons (12-4, 4-3) to a 49-38 lead in a little more than six minutes.

First Price, the point guard and perimeter defensive specialist, drilled a 3-pointer — one of the eight for Roanoke for the game — then a couple of possessions later, Draper swished a triple from the right wing.

Next score for the Maroons, Tripp Greene buried another trey before Draper matched that a possession later.

In the meantime, Price and Draper were a couple of the chief defensive disruptors in a team effort that ended up forcing 17 Hampden-Sydney turnovers that yielded 18 transition points. One of the prettiest of those scores happened late, starting with a Draper defensive rebound, followed by a heads-up, long, pinpoint pass to a streaking Price, who at full speed soft-touched a reverse layup for a 60-50 lead.

It was a nice week for the Maroons, who went 3-0 in the ODAC by beating Ferrum on Tuesday, Lynchburg on Thursday, then Hampden-Sydney (9-5, 4-3).

“I’m not sure that’s ever happened winning three league games in a week since I’ve been the coach,” Maroons boss Clay Nunley said. “To win three games in a week in our league is brutally tough. I am very proud of our team’s resiliency.”

There was plenty of that in the closing minutes because the Tigers never let up despite trailing by 10 with under three minutes to play. A three-point play at 3:17 by Alex Elliott then back-to-back triples by Adam Brazil and Jake Hahn brought Hampden-Sydney to a 65-62 deficit with 43.2 seconds left to keep it interesting.

Trent Dawson and Greene buried six of the Maroons’ last seven free throws as the home team hung on.

Early and late, Price and Draper kept delivering. Draper had a game-high 24 points, nailed three of four 3-point shots, collected nine rebounds, and had three steals.

“We stayed the course of our game plan and executed what we talked about at halftime,” Price said. “We also got the stops we needed.”

Both he and Price were major factors at that end of the floor. Price had one more steal than Draper and ended with a game-high four. Each of them blocked a shot, Price in a crucial stretch late in the second half as the Tigers were closing in.

Most of the game, Price guarded the dangerous Brazil, who finished with seven points and shot 1 for 7 from distance.

“For my money, Nick is the best defensive player in ODAC,” Nunley said. “As a 6-foot guard, he always takes the other team’s best perimeter scorer.”

Not to mention run his own team’s offense. Price finished with four assists and eight points in a little more than 32 minutes.

Greene and Draper combined for six 3-pointers, Greene finishing with 14 points. Draper, who starred for Northside’s Class 3 state champion team as a senior, has grown into a 3-point marksmen since he’s been in college.

“I’ve always been drive first, but this year I worked on my 3-point shooting in the offseason,” Draper said. “If I can be in rhythm and shoot a 3 instead of driving through a couple of guys, I’ll take that 3 now because I have confidence in it.”

Hahn had 15 points and six rebounds for the Tigers, who were 26 of 61 from the floor. Josiah Hardy added 13 points on 6-for-8 shooting to go with four rebounds that helped the visitors to a 35-31 advantage on the backboards.