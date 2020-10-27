 Skip to main content
Roanoke College hires Chris Wilkes as tennis coach
Roanoke College hires Chris Wilkes as tennis coach

Roanoke College logo
Courtesy Roanoke College

Roanoke College announced the hiring of Chris Wilkes as men’s and women’s tennis coach.

Wilkes, a former Franklin County High School tennis player, said he is keeping his job as an assistant principal at Salem High School.

Wilkes’ previous jobs at Salem High School included girls tennis coach, assistant softball coach and band director. He also had a stint as the boys tennis coach for Staunton River High School. He has also been an AAU basketball coach.

He succeeds Daniel Ragsdale, who left the Maroons to become a tennis pro in Mississippi.

Contact Mark Berman at mark.berman@roanoke.com or 981-3125. Follow him on Twitter: @BermanRoanoke.

 

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

